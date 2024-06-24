Williamson County Property Transfers June 3, 2024

See where houses and property sold for June 3-7, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Trends:

  • The prices vary widely depending on the city, with Franklin having the highest average price per property, followed by Brentwood, College Grove, and Spring Hill.
  • There is a noticeable increase in prices as you move from Spring Hill to College Grove, Franklin, and Brentwood.
PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$653,451Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 79137 Headwaters DrFranklin37064
$4,000,000Elam Gregory E Pb 76 Pg 513156 Mcmillan RdFranklin37064
$758,500Tollgate Village Sec15 Pb 66 Pg 753260 Vinemont DrThompsons Station37179
$760,000Willowsprings Sec 4 Pb 42 Pg 128341 Rosebud CirFranklin37064
$515,000Boyd Mill Est Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 1031922 Redbud CtFranklin37064
$1,100,000720 W Main StFranklin37064
$1,021,800Avalon Sec 1 Pb 41 Pg 137454 Beauchamp CirFranklin37067
$416,3001036 Mountain View Pvt DrThompsons Station37179
$875,000Rogersshire Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 88528 Bancroft WayFranklin37064
$2,333,000Card Lawrence Pb 71 Pg 584849 Byrd LnCollege Grove37046
$2,300,000Witherspoon Sec3 Pb 67 Pg 1109200 Bradbury CtBrentwood37027
$1,500,000Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 Pb 74 Pg 812246 Brakeman LnThompsons Station37179
$1,032,500Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 997712 Thayer RdNolensville37135
$470,000Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 135 Block C081933 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$850,000Hillview Est Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 951021 Highland RdBrentwood37027
$871,227June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113203 Asterwood CtThompsons Station37179
$1,154,505Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 1367032 Lampkins Crossing DrCollege Grove37046
$400,0651034 Mountain View Pvt DrThompsons Station37179
$1,759,200Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 374718 Majestic Meadows DrArrington,37014
$665,000Benevento Ph 1 Pb 42 Pg 1053309 Appian CtSpring Hill37174
$1,275,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec38 Pb 71 Pg 1134008 Kentucky CtFranklin37064
$500,000Simmons Ridge Sec3 Pb 67 Pg 1234123 Gracious DrFranklin37064
$665,0005880 Old Hwy 96Franklin37064
$551,000Copper Ridge Ph3 Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 292084 Morton DrSpring Hill37174
$691,514June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1132628 Buckner LnThompsons Station37179
$1,089,000Berry Farms Town Center Sec7 Pb 63 Pg 1372018 General Martin LnFranklin37064
$940,500Ivy Glen Sec 2 Pb 23 Pg 128425 Doe RidgeFranklin37067
$799,000Fieldstone Farms Sec M Pb 13 Pg 129117 Ponder DrFranklin37069
$1,300,000Fountainbrooke Sec11 Pb 49 Pg 621606 Newstead TerraceBrentwood37027
$7,000,0001100 Sneed Rd WFranklin37069
$1,050,000Mcdaniel Estates Sec1 Pb 69 Pg 1367137 Blondell WayCollege Grove37046
$176,000Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 247904 Halewood DrCollege Grove37046
$490,0001023 Mountain View Pvt DrThompsons Station37179
$330,000Warren Park Condos Pb 10 Pg 15 Block C003514 N Petway St #103Franklin37064
$805,727Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 1223492 Burgate TrlThompsons Station37179
$1,250,000Rose Ridge Pb 64 Pg 1258000 Rose Ridge Pvt LnFairview37062
$240,000Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 247527 Southwell DrCollege Grove37046
$520,000Campbell Station Sec 3 Pb 28 Pg 1063018 Harrah DrSpring Hill37174
$1,100,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec22 Pb 61 Pg 89601 Finnhorse LnFranklin37064
$3,529,831Brentwood Est Unit 1 Pb 2 Pg 259040 Forest Lawn DrBrentwood37027
$1,215,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 5-1 Pb 61 Pg 52220 Snowden St WFranklin37064
$965,000Southern Woods Sec 1 Pb 9 Pg 426917 Southern Woods DrBrentwood37027
$1,589,649Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 1367213 Ellaby CtCollege Grove37046
$1,250,000Bushnell Farm Pb 71 Pg 123006 Bushnell Farm DrFranklin37064
$720,000Willowsprings Sec 1 Pb 35 Pg 83229 Lilac CirFranklin37064
$1,386,874Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 1367200 Ellaby Ct
$589,900Wynwood Park Ph2 Pb 80 Pg 1407125 Frances StFairview37062
$529,900Wynwood Park Ph2 Pb 80 Pg 1407127 Frances StFairview37062
$3,500,000Grove Sec7 Pb 62 Pg 1418610 Belladonna DrCollege Grove37046
$595,000Giffen Pb 81 Pg 127Cool Springs RdThompsons Station37179
$3,900,000Delfino Pb 77 Pg 134495 Chloe CtBrentwood37027
$414,000Haynes Crossing Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 1372978 Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$1,470,000Bridgemore Village Sec6d Pb 68 Pg 813652 Ronstadt RdThompsons Station37179
$910,000Rogersshire Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 88234 Bancroft CvFranklin37064
$1,200,000Hills Pb 79 Pg 1071916 Silver Fox RdThompsons Station37179
$789,000Blue Grass Heights102 Bluegrass DrFranklin37064
$765,000Wilkerson Place Ph1b Pb 77 Pg 322101 Lequire LnSpring Hill37174
$1,050,000Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 528332 Solstice DrCollege Grove37046
$1,630,642Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 731010 Pasadena DrBrentwood37027
$1,300,000Cedarmont Farms Ph 5 Pb 11 Pg 66405 Ridge View CtFranklin37067
$989,000Avalon Sec 6 Pb 45 Pg 7505 Pennystone DrFranklin37067
$33,204Liberty Hills Sec 3 Pb 15 Pg 49608 Independence Dr EFranklin37067
$2,185,000Belle Rive Ph 2 Pb 21 Pg 1016342 Shadow Ridge CtBrentwood37027
$2,161,375Belle Rive Ph 2 Pb 21 Pg 1016342 Shadow Ridge CtBrentwood37027
$2,100,000Belle Rive Sec 2 Pb 29 Pg 86307 Wescates CtBrentwood37027
$622,800Wades Grove Sec 1 Pb 41 Pg 1092011 Keene CirSpring Hill37174
$830,000Bent Creek Ph11 Sec2 Pb 62 Pg 306116 Christmas DrNolensville37135
$1,729,000Governors Club The Ph 8 Pb 34 Pg 2885 Governors WayBrentwood37027
$719,000Maplewood Sec 4 Pb 10 Pg 39629 Watson Branch DrFranklin37064
$1,333,000Stream Valley Sec 1 Pb 46 Pg 101124 Stream Valley BlvdFranklin37064
$725,000Wallaces Sec 3 Pb 40 Pg 131Taliaferro RdEagleville37060
$1,212,000Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 1273066 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$2,225,000Foxcrest Pb 68 Pg 929407 Arthur CtBrentwood37027
$485,000Andover Sec 1 Pb 26 Pg 74750 Huffine Manor CirFranklin37067
$2,663,185Westhaven Sec 58 Pb 76 Pg 1415044 Kathryn AveFranklin37064
$1,225,000Highlands At Ladd Park Section 05 Pb 49 Pg 140353 Snowden St WFranklin37064
$290,000Pipkin Hills Ph 1-a Pb 26 Pg 462810 Masons CtSpring Hill37174
$515,000Cameron Farms Sec 8 Pb 27 Pg 782700 Adobe Hills PlaceThompsons Station37179
$850,000Farmington East Pb 6 Pg 1042112 Hartland RdFranklin37069
$210,000Kenaum Jimmy Prop Pb 32 Pg 491770 Warren Hollow RdNolensville37135
$640,000Wades Grove Sec 1 Pb 41 Pg 1092037 Keene CirSpring Hill37174
$495,000Cadet Homes Pb 4 Pg 35142 Cadet LnFranklin37067
$884,867Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 161001 Braidwood Ln
$1,935,000Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec4 Pb 71 Pg 491596 Eastwood DrBrentwood37027
$420,000Mckays Mill Sec 34 Pb 4137 Pg 41251005 Park Run DrFranklin37067
$709,000Forrest Crossing Sec 8-b Pb 21 Pg 24467 Forrest Park CirFranklin37064
$983,122Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 922037 Nathaniel RdFranklin37064
$442,0201040 Mountain View Pvt DrThompsons Station37179
$734,583Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 162067 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$636,350Carters Glen Pb 44 Pg 107123 Carters Glen PlFranklin37064
$677,952Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 162085 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$554,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 1282698 Bramblewood LnThompsons Station37179
$349,900Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85576 Rosling Pvt PassSpring Hill37174
$515,000Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 35 Pg 681910 Bugle CtSpring Hill37174
$835,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec29 Pb 66 Pg 122790 Beamon DrFranklin37064
$855,000Tywater Crossing Sec1 Pb 57 Pg 62609 Tywater Crossing BlvdFranklin37064
$950,000Arrington Retreat Sec4 Pb 61 Pg 451205 Bobwhite TrlNolensville37135
$2,500,000Grove Sec13 Pb 72 Pg 729105 Joiner Creek CtCollege Grove37046
$949,900South Springs @ Pb 32 Pg 231540 Pinkerton RdBrentwood37027
$1,050,000Polk Place Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 98159 Grove LnFranklin37064
$540,000Chapmans Retreat Ph 2 Sec2 Pb 37 Pg 201240 Chapmans Retreat DrSpring Hill37174
$649,900Newport Crossing Sec 8 Pb 38 Pg 681340 Saybrook CrossingThompsons Station37179
$5,721,000Cartwright Close Pb 64 Pg 1451400 Montmorenci PassBrentwood37027
$655,000Hunters Chase Sec 1 Pb 9 Pg 1511141 Hunters Chase DrFranklin37064
$2,910,000Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 1119319 Double Run CtCollege Grove37046
$2,100,000Laurelbrooke Sec 8 Pb 32 Pg 924001 Flagstone CtFranklin37069
$664,629Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 162079 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$619,000Clairmonte Sec 3 Pb 22 Pg 1311236 Kelly CtFranklin37064
$679,000Baronswood Sec 1 Pb 24 Pg 137329 Baronswood DrNolensville37135-8412
$665,000Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 1 Pb 37 Pg 331018 Brixworth DrThompsons Station37179
$383,526Burtonwood Ph 3 Pb 29 Pg 100272 Canvasback CtSpring Hill37174
$734,000Tollgate Village Sec 14a Pb 60 Pg 872824 Americus DrThompsons Station37179
$959,900Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 364000 Edwin RdFranklin37064
$1,900,000Taramore Ph15 Pb 66 Pg 1429500 Stillbrook TrBrentwood37027
$2,400,000Troubadour Sec12a Pb 82 Pg 738382 Six String Pvt DrCollege Grove37046
$1,060,535Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 371156 Southbrooke BlvdFranklin37064
$1,500,000Berry Farms Town Center Sec7 Pb 63 Pg 1372001 General Martin LnFranklin37064
$699,900Liberty Hills Sec 5 Pb 21 Pg 423082 Liberty Hills DrFranklin37067
$980,000Mckays Mill Sec 18 Pb 36 Pg 233029 Oxford Glen DrFranklin37067
$341,000Rebel Meadows Sec 4 Pb 5 Pg 26809 Edwards DrFranklin37064
$1,338,390Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 1363237 Arundel LnThompsons Station37179
$1,597,7842208 Crossway DrFranklin37064
$4,652,2151190 Lewisburg PkFranklin37064
$805,000Eagles Glen Sec 1 Pb 15 Pg 80123 Eagles Glen DrFranklin37067
$404,000Hamptons At Campbell Sta Ph2 Pb 65 Pg 114420 Heroit DrSpring Hill37174
$8,750,000Deerfield Sec 2 Pb 69 Pg 138111 Deerfield CtFranklin37069
$1,025,000Charlton Green Sec2 Pb 6 Pg 27113 Eaton CtFranklin37064
$240,000Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 247876 Halewood DrCollege Grove37046
$960,000Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 247532 Southwell DrCollege Grove37046
$800,000Founders Pointe Sec 8 Pb 25 Pg 27306 Millhouse DrFranklin37064
$3,150,000Casparis RdFranklin37064
$425,000Mckays Mill Sec 34 Pb 4137 Pg 4251023 Park Run DrFranklin37067
$705,000Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 107109 Foxhall DrSpring Hill37174
$1,182,543Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 1367336 Crowell DrCollege Grove37046
$1,095,996Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 1367328 Crowell DrCollege Grove37046
$855,545Richvale Ph2 Pb 79 Pg 1337503 Shoal Mill PtFairview37062
$395,000Hardison Hills Sec 2 Pb 35 Pg 511101 Downs Blvd #121Franklin37064
$695,000Lampkins Bridge RdCollege Grove37046
$512,000Cameron Farms Sec 5-b Pb 21 Pg 522608 Milton LnThompsons Station37179
$1,075,000Echelon Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 101122 Obree CtFranklin37064
$1,662,470Starnes Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 577036 Starnes Creek BlvdFranklin37064
$1,013,200Daventry Sec4 Pb 79 Pg 1383412 Dunchurch Ct
$1,515,870Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 973354 Sarah Bee LnThompsons Station37179
$740,000Spencer Hall Sec 7 Pb 29 Pg 183115 Millbank LnFranklin37064
$5,100,000Troubadour Sec 2 Pb 74 Pg 537314 Harlow DrCollege Grove37046
$1,150,000Bridgemore Village Sec 3a Pb 59 Pg 883524 Robbins Nest RdThompsons Station37179
$770,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec7a Pb 59 Pg 372121 Ravenscourt DrThompsons Station37179
$2,350,000Traditions Sec3 Pb 72 Pg 391911 Parade DrBrentwood37027
$5,850,000Starnes Creek Sec37404 Leelee DrFranklin37064
$9,312,150Cool Springs East Sec 33 Pb 44 Pg 61100 Market Exchange CtFranklin37067
$679,900Burberry Glen Ph3a Pb 70 Pg 93796 Ravensdowne DrNolensville37135
$9,015,126Watson Glen Sec 2 Pb 43 Pg 40230 S Royal Oaks BlvdFranklin37067
$2,872,900Cool Springs Lp Sec 1 Pb 22 Pg 114404 Mallory Station RdFranklin37067
$675,000Avalon Sec 4 Pb 43 Pg 97127 Pennystone CirFranklin37067
$2,325,000Blackberry Ridge Pb 60 Pg 145025 Cobbler Ridge RdFranklin37064
$1,565,000Mcdaniel Farms Sec1 Pb 69 Pg 1306537 Windmill DrCollege Grove37046
$1,800,000Warren Lloyd Duff Prop Pb 37 Pg 976771 Bethesda-arno RdThompson Station37179
$3,529,411Eastwood DrBrentwood37027
$415,0006841 Choctaw RdCollege Grove37046
$2,000,0004229 Gosey Hill RdFranklin37064
$615,000Maplewood Sec 2 Pb 8 Pg 63726 Shadycrest LnFranklin37064
$540,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 513045 Inman DrThompsons Station37179
$140,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503278 Sassafras Ln
$280,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503274 Sassafras LnThompsons Station37179
$950,000Carondelet Sec 6 Pb 4 Pg 319008 Hedgewood DrBrentwood37027
$649,900Otter Creek Springs Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 617431 Swindon BlvdFairview37062
$589,000West End Circle Pb 1 Pg 49809 West End CirFranklin37064
$680,000Tollgate Sec 13a Pb 57 Pg 423113 Hazelton DrThompsons Station37179
$1,590,0001708 Sugar Ridge RdSpring Hill37174
$576,860Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 884019 Oglethorpe Dr
$1,100,000Hurstbourne Park Sec 1 Pb 48 Pg 100401 Malcolm DrFranklin37067
$385,000Retreat @ Tollgate Village2000 Newark Ln H-303Thompsons Station37179
$415,000Wyngate Est Ph 11 Pb 28 Pg 1002311 Baldwin CtSpring Hill37174
$740,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec12b Pb 68 Pg 392729 Cloister LnThompsons Station37179
$4,850,000Cadence Crossing Pb 63 Pg 1304824 Main StSpring Hill37174
$610,000Franklin Green Sec 16 Pb 32 Pg 1343186 Tristan DrFranklin37064
$865,582Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 161037 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$778,000Mckays Mill Sec 13 Pb 31 Pg 601608 Sumter CtFranklin37067
$1,599,000Hillview Est Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 941017 Gracelawn DrBrentwood37027
$1,250,000Keystone Sec 1 Pb 35 Pg 91508 Keystone DrFranklin37064
$1,325,000Forest Home Farms Sec 7880 High Point Ridge RdFranklin37069
$13,000,0003730 Bear Creek RdThompsons Station37179
$1,534,500Westhaven Sec 11 Pb 40 Pg 21100 Addison AveFranklin37064
$615,000Royal Oaks Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 49112 Churchill PlFranklin37067
$915,000Fieldstone Farms Sec Aa Pb 27 Pg 36116 Carphilly CirFranklin37069

