Williamson County Property Transfers June 3, 2024

See where houses and property sold for June 3-7, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Trends:

The prices vary widely depending on the city, with Franklin having the highest average price per property, followed by Brentwood, College Grove, and Spring Hill.

There is a noticeable increase in prices as you move from Spring Hill to College Grove, Franklin, and Brentwood.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $653,451 Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7 9137 Headwaters Dr Franklin 37064 $4,000,000 Elam Gregory E Pb 76 Pg 51 3156 Mcmillan Rd Franklin 37064 $758,500 Tollgate Village Sec15 Pb 66 Pg 75 3260 Vinemont Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $760,000 Willowsprings Sec 4 Pb 42 Pg 128 341 Rosebud Cir Franklin 37064 $515,000 Boyd Mill Est Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 103 1922 Redbud Ct Franklin 37064 $1,100,000 720 W Main St Franklin 37064 $1,021,800 Avalon Sec 1 Pb 41 Pg 137 454 Beauchamp Cir Franklin 37067 $416,300 1036 Mountain View Pvt Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $875,000 Rogersshire Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 88 528 Bancroft Way Franklin 37064 $2,333,000 Card Lawrence Pb 71 Pg 58 4849 Byrd Ln College Grove 37046 $2,300,000 Witherspoon Sec3 Pb 67 Pg 110 9200 Bradbury Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,500,000 Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 Pb 74 Pg 81 2246 Brakeman Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,032,500 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 99 7712 Thayer Rd Nolensville 37135 $470,000 Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 135 Block C081 933 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $850,000 Hillview Est Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 95 1021 Highland Rd Brentwood 37027 $871,227 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 203 Asterwood Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $1,154,505 Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136 7032 Lampkins Crossing Dr College Grove 37046 $400,065 1034 Mountain View Pvt Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,759,200 Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37 4718 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington, 37014 $665,000 Benevento Ph 1 Pb 42 Pg 105 3309 Appian Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,275,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec38 Pb 71 Pg 113 4008 Kentucky Ct Franklin 37064 $500,000 Simmons Ridge Sec3 Pb 67 Pg 123 4123 Gracious Dr Franklin 37064 $665,000 5880 Old Hwy 96 Franklin 37064 $551,000 Copper Ridge Ph3 Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 29 2084 Morton Dr Spring Hill 37174 $691,514 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 2628 Buckner Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,089,000 Berry Farms Town Center Sec7 Pb 63 Pg 137 2018 General Martin Ln Franklin 37064 $940,500 Ivy Glen Sec 2 Pb 23 Pg 128 425 Doe Ridge Franklin 37067 $799,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec M Pb 13 Pg 129 117 Ponder Dr Franklin 37069 $1,300,000 Fountainbrooke Sec11 Pb 49 Pg 62 1606 Newstead Terrace Brentwood 37027 $7,000,000 1100 Sneed Rd W Franklin 37069 $1,050,000 Mcdaniel Estates Sec1 Pb 69 Pg 136 7137 Blondell Way College Grove 37046 $176,000 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7904 Halewood Dr College Grove 37046 $490,000 1023 Mountain View Pvt Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $330,000 Warren Park Condos Pb 10 Pg 15 Block C003 514 N Petway St #103 Franklin 37064 $805,727 Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122 3492 Burgate Trl Thompsons Station 37179 $1,250,000 Rose Ridge Pb 64 Pg 125 8000 Rose Ridge Pvt Ln Fairview 37062 $240,000 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7527 Southwell Dr College Grove 37046 $520,000 Campbell Station Sec 3 Pb 28 Pg 106 3018 Harrah Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,100,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec22 Pb 61 Pg 89 601 Finnhorse Ln Franklin 37064 $3,529,831 Brentwood Est Unit 1 Pb 2 Pg 25 9040 Forest Lawn Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,215,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 5-1 Pb 61 Pg 52 220 Snowden St W Franklin 37064 $965,000 Southern Woods Sec 1 Pb 9 Pg 42 6917 Southern Woods Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,589,649 Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136 7213 Ellaby Ct College Grove 37046 $1,250,000 Bushnell Farm Pb 71 Pg 12 3006 Bushnell Farm Dr Franklin 37064 $720,000 Willowsprings Sec 1 Pb 35 Pg 83 229 Lilac Cir Franklin 37064 $1,386,874 Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136 7200 Ellaby Ct $589,900 Wynwood Park Ph2 Pb 80 Pg 140 7125 Frances St Fairview 37062 $529,900 Wynwood Park Ph2 Pb 80 Pg 140 7127 Frances St Fairview 37062 $3,500,000 Grove Sec7 Pb 62 Pg 141 8610 Belladonna Dr College Grove 37046 $595,000 Giffen Pb 81 Pg 127 Cool Springs Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $3,900,000 Delfino Pb 77 Pg 134 495 Chloe Ct Brentwood 37027 $414,000 Haynes Crossing Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 137 2978 Buckner Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,470,000 Bridgemore Village Sec6d Pb 68 Pg 81 3652 Ronstadt Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $910,000 Rogersshire Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 88 234 Bancroft Cv Franklin 37064 $1,200,000 Hills Pb 79 Pg 107 1916 Silver Fox Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $789,000 Blue Grass Heights 102 Bluegrass Dr Franklin 37064 $765,000 Wilkerson Place Ph1b Pb 77 Pg 32 2101 Lequire Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,050,000 Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 52 8332 Solstice Dr College Grove 37046 $1,630,642 Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73 1010 Pasadena Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,300,000 Cedarmont Farms Ph 5 Pb 11 Pg 66 405 Ridge View Ct Franklin 37067 $989,000 Avalon Sec 6 Pb 45 Pg 7 505 Pennystone Dr Franklin 37067 $33,204 Liberty Hills Sec 3 Pb 15 Pg 49 608 Independence Dr E Franklin 37067 $2,185,000 Belle Rive Ph 2 Pb 21 Pg 101 6342 Shadow Ridge Ct Brentwood 37027 $2,161,375 Belle Rive Ph 2 Pb 21 Pg 101 6342 Shadow Ridge Ct Brentwood 37027 $2,100,000 Belle Rive Sec 2 Pb 29 Pg 8 6307 Wescates Ct Brentwood 37027 $622,800 Wades Grove Sec 1 Pb 41 Pg 109 2011 Keene Cir Spring Hill 37174 $830,000 Bent Creek Ph11 Sec2 Pb 62 Pg 30 6116 Christmas Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,729,000 Governors Club The Ph 8 Pb 34 Pg 28 85 Governors Way Brentwood 37027 $719,000 Maplewood Sec 4 Pb 10 Pg 39 629 Watson Branch Dr Franklin 37064 $1,333,000 Stream Valley Sec 1 Pb 46 Pg 101 124 Stream Valley Blvd Franklin 37064 $725,000 Wallaces Sec 3 Pb 40 Pg 131 Taliaferro Rd Eagleville 37060 $1,212,000 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 127 3066 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $2,225,000 Foxcrest Pb 68 Pg 92 9407 Arthur Ct Brentwood 37027 $485,000 Andover Sec 1 Pb 26 Pg 74 750 Huffine Manor Cir Franklin 37067 $2,663,185 Westhaven Sec 58 Pb 76 Pg 141 5044 Kathryn Ave Franklin 37064 $1,225,000 Highlands At Ladd Park Section 05 Pb 49 Pg 140 353 Snowden St W Franklin 37064 $290,000 Pipkin Hills Ph 1-a Pb 26 Pg 46 2810 Masons Ct Spring Hill 37174 $515,000 Cameron Farms Sec 8 Pb 27 Pg 78 2700 Adobe Hills Place Thompsons Station 37179 $850,000 Farmington East Pb 6 Pg 104 2112 Hartland Rd Franklin 37069 $210,000 Kenaum Jimmy Prop Pb 32 Pg 49 1770 Warren Hollow Rd Nolensville 37135 $640,000 Wades Grove Sec 1 Pb 41 Pg 109 2037 Keene Cir Spring Hill 37174 $495,000 Cadet Homes Pb 4 Pg 35 142 Cadet Ln Franklin 37067 $884,867 Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 16 1001 Braidwood Ln $1,935,000 Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec4 Pb 71 Pg 49 1596 Eastwood Dr Brentwood 37027 $420,000 Mckays Mill Sec 34 Pb 4137 Pg 4125 1005 Park Run Dr Franklin 37067 $709,000 Forrest Crossing Sec 8-b Pb 21 Pg 24 467 Forrest Park Cir Franklin 37064 $983,122 Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92 2037 Nathaniel Rd Franklin 37064 $442,020 1040 Mountain View Pvt Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $734,583 Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 16 2067 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $636,350 Carters Glen Pb 44 Pg 107 123 Carters Glen Pl Franklin 37064 $677,952 Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 16 2085 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $554,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128 2698 Bramblewood Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $349,900 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 576 Rosling Pvt Pass Spring Hill 37174 $515,000 Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 35 Pg 68 1910 Bugle Ct Spring Hill 37174 $835,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec29 Pb 66 Pg 122 790 Beamon Dr Franklin 37064 $855,000 Tywater Crossing Sec1 Pb 57 Pg 62 609 Tywater Crossing Blvd Franklin 37064 $950,000 Arrington Retreat Sec4 Pb 61 Pg 45 1205 Bobwhite Trl Nolensville 37135 $2,500,000 Grove Sec13 Pb 72 Pg 72 9105 Joiner Creek Ct College Grove 37046 $949,900 South Springs @ Pb 32 Pg 23 1540 Pinkerton Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,050,000 Polk Place Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 98 159 Grove Ln Franklin 37064 $540,000 Chapmans Retreat Ph 2 Sec2 Pb 37 Pg 20 1240 Chapmans Retreat Dr Spring Hill 37174 $649,900 Newport Crossing Sec 8 Pb 38 Pg 68 1340 Saybrook Crossing Thompsons Station 37179 $5,721,000 Cartwright Close Pb 64 Pg 145 1400 Montmorenci Pass Brentwood 37027 $655,000 Hunters Chase Sec 1 Pb 9 Pg 151 1141 Hunters Chase Dr Franklin 37064 $2,910,000 Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111 9319 Double Run Ct College Grove 37046 $2,100,000 Laurelbrooke Sec 8 Pb 32 Pg 92 4001 Flagstone Ct Franklin 37069 $664,629 Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 16 2079 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $619,000 Clairmonte Sec 3 Pb 22 Pg 131 1236 Kelly Ct Franklin 37064 $679,000 Baronswood Sec 1 Pb 24 Pg 137 329 Baronswood Dr Nolensville 37135-8412 $665,000 Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 1 Pb 37 Pg 33 1018 Brixworth Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $383,526 Burtonwood Ph 3 Pb 29 Pg 100 272 Canvasback Ct Spring Hill 37174 $734,000 Tollgate Village Sec 14a Pb 60 Pg 87 2824 Americus Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $959,900 Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36 4000 Edwin Rd Franklin 37064 $1,900,000 Taramore Ph15 Pb 66 Pg 142 9500 Stillbrook Tr Brentwood 37027 $2,400,000 Troubadour Sec12a Pb 82 Pg 73 8382 Six String Pvt Dr College Grove 37046 $1,060,535 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 37 1156 Southbrooke Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,500,000 Berry Farms Town Center Sec7 Pb 63 Pg 137 2001 General Martin Ln Franklin 37064 $699,900 Liberty Hills Sec 5 Pb 21 Pg 42 3082 Liberty Hills Dr Franklin 37067 $980,000 Mckays Mill Sec 18 Pb 36 Pg 23 3029 Oxford Glen Dr Franklin 37067 $341,000 Rebel Meadows Sec 4 Pb 5 Pg 26 809 Edwards Dr Franklin 37064 $1,338,390 Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136 3237 Arundel Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,597,784 2208 Crossway Dr Franklin 37064 $4,652,215 1190 Lewisburg Pk Franklin 37064 $805,000 Eagles Glen Sec 1 Pb 15 Pg 80 123 Eagles Glen Dr Franklin 37067 $404,000 Hamptons At Campbell Sta Ph2 Pb 65 Pg 114 420 Heroit Dr Spring Hill 37174 $8,750,000 Deerfield Sec 2 Pb 69 Pg 138 111 Deerfield Ct Franklin 37069 $1,025,000 Charlton Green Sec2 Pb 6 Pg 27 113 Eaton Ct Franklin 37064 $240,000 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7876 Halewood Dr College Grove 37046 $960,000 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7532 Southwell Dr College Grove 37046 $800,000 Founders Pointe Sec 8 Pb 25 Pg 27 306 Millhouse Dr Franklin 37064 $3,150,000 Casparis Rd Franklin 37064 $425,000 Mckays Mill Sec 34 Pb 4137 Pg 425 1023 Park Run Dr Franklin 37067 $705,000 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 107 109 Foxhall Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,182,543 Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136 7336 Crowell Dr College Grove 37046 $1,095,996 Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136 7328 Crowell Dr College Grove 37046 $855,545 Richvale Ph2 Pb 79 Pg 133 7503 Shoal Mill Pt Fairview 37062 $395,000 Hardison Hills Sec 2 Pb 35 Pg 51 1101 Downs Blvd #121 Franklin 37064 $695,000 Lampkins Bridge Rd College Grove 37046 $512,000 Cameron Farms Sec 5-b Pb 21 Pg 52 2608 Milton Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,075,000 Echelon Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 101 122 Obree Ct Franklin 37064 $1,662,470 Starnes Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 57 7036 Starnes Creek Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,013,200 Daventry Sec4 Pb 79 Pg 138 3412 Dunchurch Ct $1,515,870 Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97 3354 Sarah Bee Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $740,000 Spencer Hall Sec 7 Pb 29 Pg 18 3115 Millbank Ln Franklin 37064 $5,100,000 Troubadour Sec 2 Pb 74 Pg 53 7314 Harlow Dr College Grove 37046 $1,150,000 Bridgemore Village Sec 3a Pb 59 Pg 88 3524 Robbins Nest Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $770,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec7a Pb 59 Pg 37 2121 Ravenscourt Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $2,350,000 Traditions Sec3 Pb 72 Pg 39 1911 Parade Dr Brentwood 37027 $5,850,000 Starnes Creek Sec3 7404 Leelee Dr Franklin 37064 $9,312,150 Cool Springs East Sec 33 Pb 44 Pg 61 100 Market Exchange Ct Franklin 37067 $679,900 Burberry Glen Ph3a Pb 70 Pg 93 796 Ravensdowne Dr Nolensville 37135 $9,015,126 Watson Glen Sec 2 Pb 43 Pg 40 230 S Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin 37067 $2,872,900 Cool Springs Lp Sec 1 Pb 22 Pg 114 404 Mallory Station Rd Franklin 37067 $675,000 Avalon Sec 4 Pb 43 Pg 97 127 Pennystone Cir Franklin 37067 $2,325,000 Blackberry Ridge Pb 60 Pg 14 5025 Cobbler Ridge Rd Franklin 37064 $1,565,000 Mcdaniel Farms Sec1 Pb 69 Pg 130 6537 Windmill Dr College Grove 37046 $1,800,000 Warren Lloyd Duff Prop Pb 37 Pg 97 6771 Bethesda-arno Rd Thompson Station 37179 $3,529,411 Eastwood Dr Brentwood 37027 $415,000 6841 Choctaw Rd College Grove 37046 $2,000,000 4229 Gosey Hill Rd Franklin 37064 $615,000 Maplewood Sec 2 Pb 8 Pg 63 726 Shadycrest Ln Franklin 37064 $540,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51 3045 Inman Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $140,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3278 Sassafras Ln $280,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3274 Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $950,000 Carondelet Sec 6 Pb 4 Pg 31 9008 Hedgewood Dr Brentwood 37027 $649,900 Otter Creek Springs Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 61 7431 Swindon Blvd Fairview 37062 $589,000 West End Circle Pb 1 Pg 49 809 West End Cir Franklin 37064 $680,000 Tollgate Sec 13a Pb 57 Pg 42 3113 Hazelton Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,590,000 1708 Sugar Ridge Rd Spring Hill 37174 $576,860 Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 88 4019 Oglethorpe Dr $1,100,000 Hurstbourne Park Sec 1 Pb 48 Pg 100 401 Malcolm Dr Franklin 37067 $385,000 Retreat @ Tollgate Village 2000 Newark Ln H-303 Thompsons Station 37179 $415,000 Wyngate Est Ph 11 Pb 28 Pg 100 2311 Baldwin Ct Spring Hill 37174 $740,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec12b Pb 68 Pg 39 2729 Cloister Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $4,850,000 Cadence Crossing Pb 63 Pg 130 4824 Main St Spring Hill 37174 $610,000 Franklin Green Sec 16 Pb 32 Pg 134 3186 Tristan Dr Franklin 37064 $865,582 Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 16 1037 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $778,000 Mckays Mill Sec 13 Pb 31 Pg 60 1608 Sumter Ct Franklin 37067 $1,599,000 Hillview Est Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 94 1017 Gracelawn Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,250,000 Keystone Sec 1 Pb 35 Pg 9 1508 Keystone Dr Franklin 37064 $1,325,000 Forest Home Farms Sec 7 880 High Point Ridge Rd Franklin 37069 $13,000,000 3730 Bear Creek Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,534,500 Westhaven Sec 11 Pb 40 Pg 21 100 Addison Ave Franklin 37064 $615,000 Royal Oaks Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 49 112 Churchill Pl Franklin 37067 $915,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec Aa Pb 27 Pg 36 116 Carphilly Cir Franklin 37069

