Williamson County Property Transfers June 3, 2024

houses and property sold for June 3-7, 2024
Price Trends:
- The prices vary widely depending on the city, with Franklin having the highest average price per property, followed by Brentwood, College Grove, and Spring Hill.
- There is a noticeable increase in prices as you move from Spring Hill to College Grove, Franklin, and Brentwood.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$653,451
|Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7
|9137 Headwaters Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,000,000
|Elam Gregory E Pb 76 Pg 51
|3156 Mcmillan Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$758,500
|Tollgate Village Sec15 Pb 66 Pg 75
|3260 Vinemont Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$760,000
|Willowsprings Sec 4 Pb 42 Pg 128
|341 Rosebud Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$515,000
|Boyd Mill Est Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 103
|1922 Redbud Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,100,000
|720 W Main St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,021,800
|Avalon Sec 1 Pb 41 Pg 137
|454 Beauchamp Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$416,300
|1036 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$875,000
|Rogersshire Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 88
|528 Bancroft Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,333,000
|Card Lawrence Pb 71 Pg 58
|4849 Byrd Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,300,000
|Witherspoon Sec3 Pb 67 Pg 110
|9200 Bradbury Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,500,000
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 Pb 74 Pg 81
|2246 Brakeman Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,032,500
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 99
|7712 Thayer Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$470,000
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 135 Block C081
|933 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$850,000
|Hillview Est Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 95
|1021 Highland Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$871,227
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|203 Asterwood Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,154,505
|Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136
|7032 Lampkins Crossing Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$400,065
|1034 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,759,200
|Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37
|4718 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington,
|37014
|$665,000
|Benevento Ph 1 Pb 42 Pg 105
|3309 Appian Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,275,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec38 Pb 71 Pg 113
|4008 Kentucky Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$500,000
|Simmons Ridge Sec3 Pb 67 Pg 123
|4123 Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$665,000
|5880 Old Hwy 96
|Franklin
|37064
|$551,000
|Copper Ridge Ph3 Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 29
|2084 Morton Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$691,514
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|2628 Buckner Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,089,000
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec7 Pb 63 Pg 137
|2018 General Martin Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$940,500
|Ivy Glen Sec 2 Pb 23 Pg 128
|425 Doe Ridge
|Franklin
|37067
|$799,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec M Pb 13 Pg 129
|117 Ponder Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,300,000
|Fountainbrooke Sec11 Pb 49 Pg 62
|1606 Newstead Terrace
|Brentwood
|37027
|$7,000,000
|1100 Sneed Rd W
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,050,000
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec1 Pb 69 Pg 136
|7137 Blondell Way
|College Grove
|37046
|$176,000
|Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24
|7904 Halewood Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$490,000
|1023 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$330,000
|Warren Park Condos Pb 10 Pg 15 Block C003
|514 N Petway St #103
|Franklin
|37064
|$805,727
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122
|3492 Burgate Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,250,000
|Rose Ridge Pb 64 Pg 125
|8000 Rose Ridge Pvt Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$240,000
|Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24
|7527 Southwell Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$520,000
|Campbell Station Sec 3 Pb 28 Pg 106
|3018 Harrah Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,100,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec22 Pb 61 Pg 89
|601 Finnhorse Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,529,831
|Brentwood Est Unit 1 Pb 2 Pg 25
|9040 Forest Lawn Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,215,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 5-1 Pb 61 Pg 52
|220 Snowden St W
|Franklin
|37064
|$965,000
|Southern Woods Sec 1 Pb 9 Pg 42
|6917 Southern Woods Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,589,649
|Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136
|7213 Ellaby Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,250,000
|Bushnell Farm Pb 71 Pg 12
|3006 Bushnell Farm Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$720,000
|Willowsprings Sec 1 Pb 35 Pg 83
|229 Lilac Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,386,874
|Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136
|7200 Ellaby Ct
|$589,900
|Wynwood Park Ph2 Pb 80 Pg 140
|7125 Frances St
|Fairview
|37062
|$529,900
|Wynwood Park Ph2 Pb 80 Pg 140
|7127 Frances St
|Fairview
|37062
|$3,500,000
|Grove Sec7 Pb 62 Pg 141
|8610 Belladonna Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$595,000
|Giffen Pb 81 Pg 127
|Cool Springs Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$3,900,000
|Delfino Pb 77 Pg 134
|495 Chloe Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$414,000
|Haynes Crossing Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 137
|2978 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,470,000
|Bridgemore Village Sec6d Pb 68 Pg 81
|3652 Ronstadt Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$910,000
|Rogersshire Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 88
|234 Bancroft Cv
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,200,000
|Hills Pb 79 Pg 107
|1916 Silver Fox Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$789,000
|Blue Grass Heights
|102 Bluegrass Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$765,000
|Wilkerson Place Ph1b Pb 77 Pg 32
|2101 Lequire Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,050,000
|Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 52
|8332 Solstice Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,630,642
|Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73
|1010 Pasadena Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,300,000
|Cedarmont Farms Ph 5 Pb 11 Pg 66
|405 Ridge View Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$989,000
|Avalon Sec 6 Pb 45 Pg 7
|505 Pennystone Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$33,204
|Liberty Hills Sec 3 Pb 15 Pg 49
|608 Independence Dr E
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,185,000
|Belle Rive Ph 2 Pb 21 Pg 101
|6342 Shadow Ridge Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,161,375
|Belle Rive Ph 2 Pb 21 Pg 101
|6342 Shadow Ridge Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,100,000
|Belle Rive Sec 2 Pb 29 Pg 8
|6307 Wescates Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$622,800
|Wades Grove Sec 1 Pb 41 Pg 109
|2011 Keene Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$830,000
|Bent Creek Ph11 Sec2 Pb 62 Pg 30
|6116 Christmas Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,729,000
|Governors Club The Ph 8 Pb 34 Pg 28
|85 Governors Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$719,000
|Maplewood Sec 4 Pb 10 Pg 39
|629 Watson Branch Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,333,000
|Stream Valley Sec 1 Pb 46 Pg 101
|124 Stream Valley Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$725,000
|Wallaces Sec 3 Pb 40 Pg 131
|Taliaferro Rd
|Eagleville
|37060
|$1,212,000
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 127
|3066 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,225,000
|Foxcrest Pb 68 Pg 92
|9407 Arthur Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$485,000
|Andover Sec 1 Pb 26 Pg 74
|750 Huffine Manor Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,663,185
|Westhaven Sec 58 Pb 76 Pg 141
|5044 Kathryn Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,225,000
|Highlands At Ladd Park Section 05 Pb 49 Pg 140
|353 Snowden St W
|Franklin
|37064
|$290,000
|Pipkin Hills Ph 1-a Pb 26 Pg 46
|2810 Masons Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$515,000
|Cameron Farms Sec 8 Pb 27 Pg 78
|2700 Adobe Hills Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$850,000
|Farmington East Pb 6 Pg 104
|2112 Hartland Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$210,000
|Kenaum Jimmy Prop Pb 32 Pg 49
|1770 Warren Hollow Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$640,000
|Wades Grove Sec 1 Pb 41 Pg 109
|2037 Keene Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$495,000
|Cadet Homes Pb 4 Pg 35
|142 Cadet Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$884,867
|Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 16
|1001 Braidwood Ln
|$1,935,000
|Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec4 Pb 71 Pg 49
|1596 Eastwood Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$420,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 34 Pb 4137 Pg 4125
|1005 Park Run Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$709,000
|Forrest Crossing Sec 8-b Pb 21 Pg 24
|467 Forrest Park Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$983,122
|Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92
|2037 Nathaniel Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$442,020
|1040 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$734,583
|Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 16
|2067 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$636,350
|Carters Glen Pb 44 Pg 107
|123 Carters Glen Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$677,952
|Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 16
|2085 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$554,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128
|2698 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$349,900
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|576 Rosling Pvt Pass
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$515,000
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 35 Pg 68
|1910 Bugle Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$835,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec29 Pb 66 Pg 122
|790 Beamon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$855,000
|Tywater Crossing Sec1 Pb 57 Pg 62
|609 Tywater Crossing Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$950,000
|Arrington Retreat Sec4 Pb 61 Pg 45
|1205 Bobwhite Trl
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,500,000
|Grove Sec13 Pb 72 Pg 72
|9105 Joiner Creek Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$949,900
|South Springs @ Pb 32 Pg 23
|1540 Pinkerton Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,050,000
|Polk Place Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 98
|159 Grove Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$540,000
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 2 Sec2 Pb 37 Pg 20
|1240 Chapmans Retreat Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$649,900
|Newport Crossing Sec 8 Pb 38 Pg 68
|1340 Saybrook Crossing
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$5,721,000
|Cartwright Close Pb 64 Pg 145
|1400 Montmorenci Pass
|Brentwood
|37027
|$655,000
|Hunters Chase Sec 1 Pb 9 Pg 151
|1141 Hunters Chase Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,910,000
|Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111
|9319 Double Run Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,100,000
|Laurelbrooke Sec 8 Pb 32 Pg 92
|4001 Flagstone Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$664,629
|Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 16
|2079 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$619,000
|Clairmonte Sec 3 Pb 22 Pg 131
|1236 Kelly Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$679,000
|Baronswood Sec 1 Pb 24 Pg 137
|329 Baronswood Dr
|Nolensville
|37135-8412
|$665,000
|Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 1 Pb 37 Pg 33
|1018 Brixworth Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$383,526
|Burtonwood Ph 3 Pb 29 Pg 100
|272 Canvasback Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$734,000
|Tollgate Village Sec 14a Pb 60 Pg 87
|2824 Americus Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$959,900
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36
|4000 Edwin Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,900,000
|Taramore Ph15 Pb 66 Pg 142
|9500 Stillbrook Tr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,400,000
|Troubadour Sec12a Pb 82 Pg 73
|8382 Six String Pvt Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,060,535
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 37
|1156 Southbrooke Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,500,000
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec7 Pb 63 Pg 137
|2001 General Martin Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$699,900
|Liberty Hills Sec 5 Pb 21 Pg 42
|3082 Liberty Hills Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$980,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 18 Pb 36 Pg 23
|3029 Oxford Glen Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$341,000
|Rebel Meadows Sec 4 Pb 5 Pg 26
|809 Edwards Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,338,390
|Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136
|3237 Arundel Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,597,784
|2208 Crossway Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,652,215
|1190 Lewisburg Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$805,000
|Eagles Glen Sec 1 Pb 15 Pg 80
|123 Eagles Glen Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$404,000
|Hamptons At Campbell Sta Ph2 Pb 65 Pg 114
|420 Heroit Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$8,750,000
|Deerfield Sec 2 Pb 69 Pg 138
|111 Deerfield Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,025,000
|Charlton Green Sec2 Pb 6 Pg 27
|113 Eaton Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$240,000
|Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24
|7876 Halewood Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$960,000
|Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24
|7532 Southwell Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$800,000
|Founders Pointe Sec 8 Pb 25 Pg 27
|306 Millhouse Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,150,000
|Casparis Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$425,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 34 Pb 4137 Pg 425
|1023 Park Run Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$705,000
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 107
|109 Foxhall Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,182,543
|Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136
|7336 Crowell Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,095,996
|Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136
|7328 Crowell Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$855,545
|Richvale Ph2 Pb 79 Pg 133
|7503 Shoal Mill Pt
|Fairview
|37062
|$395,000
|Hardison Hills Sec 2 Pb 35 Pg 51
|1101 Downs Blvd #121
|Franklin
|37064
|$695,000
|Lampkins Bridge Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$512,000
|Cameron Farms Sec 5-b Pb 21 Pg 52
|2608 Milton Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,075,000
|Echelon Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 101
|122 Obree Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,662,470
|Starnes Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 57
|7036 Starnes Creek Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,013,200
|Daventry Sec4 Pb 79 Pg 138
|3412 Dunchurch Ct
|$1,515,870
|Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97
|3354 Sarah Bee Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$740,000
|Spencer Hall Sec 7 Pb 29 Pg 18
|3115 Millbank Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$5,100,000
|Troubadour Sec 2 Pb 74 Pg 53
|7314 Harlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,150,000
|Bridgemore Village Sec 3a Pb 59 Pg 88
|3524 Robbins Nest Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$770,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec7a Pb 59 Pg 37
|2121 Ravenscourt Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,350,000
|Traditions Sec3 Pb 72 Pg 39
|1911 Parade Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$5,850,000
|Starnes Creek Sec3
|7404 Leelee Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$9,312,150
|Cool Springs East Sec 33 Pb 44 Pg 61
|100 Market Exchange Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$679,900
|Burberry Glen Ph3a Pb 70 Pg 93
|796 Ravensdowne Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$9,015,126
|Watson Glen Sec 2 Pb 43 Pg 40
|230 S Royal Oaks Blvd
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,872,900
|Cool Springs Lp Sec 1 Pb 22 Pg 114
|404 Mallory Station Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$675,000
|Avalon Sec 4 Pb 43 Pg 97
|127 Pennystone Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,325,000
|Blackberry Ridge Pb 60 Pg 14
|5025 Cobbler Ridge Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,565,000
|Mcdaniel Farms Sec1 Pb 69 Pg 130
|6537 Windmill Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,800,000
|Warren Lloyd Duff Prop Pb 37 Pg 97
|6771 Bethesda-arno Rd
|Thompson Station
|37179
|$3,529,411
|Eastwood Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$415,000
|6841 Choctaw Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,000,000
|4229 Gosey Hill Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$615,000
|Maplewood Sec 2 Pb 8 Pg 63
|726 Shadycrest Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$540,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51
|3045 Inman Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$140,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3278 Sassafras Ln
|$280,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3274 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$950,000
|Carondelet Sec 6 Pb 4 Pg 31
|9008 Hedgewood Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$649,900
|Otter Creek Springs Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 61
|7431 Swindon Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$589,000
|West End Circle Pb 1 Pg 49
|809 West End Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$680,000
|Tollgate Sec 13a Pb 57 Pg 42
|3113 Hazelton Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,590,000
|1708 Sugar Ridge Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$576,860
|Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 88
|4019 Oglethorpe Dr
|$1,100,000
|Hurstbourne Park Sec 1 Pb 48 Pg 100
|401 Malcolm Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$385,000
|Retreat @ Tollgate Village
|2000 Newark Ln H-303
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$415,000
|Wyngate Est Ph 11 Pb 28 Pg 100
|2311 Baldwin Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$740,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec12b Pb 68 Pg 39
|2729 Cloister Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$4,850,000
|Cadence Crossing Pb 63 Pg 130
|4824 Main St
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$610,000
|Franklin Green Sec 16 Pb 32 Pg 134
|3186 Tristan Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$865,582
|Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 16
|1037 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$778,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 13 Pb 31 Pg 60
|1608 Sumter Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,599,000
|Hillview Est Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 94
|1017 Gracelawn Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,250,000
|Keystone Sec 1 Pb 35 Pg 9
|1508 Keystone Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,325,000
|Forest Home Farms Sec 7
|880 High Point Ridge Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$13,000,000
|3730 Bear Creek Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,534,500
|Westhaven Sec 11 Pb 40 Pg 21
|100 Addison Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$615,000
|Royal Oaks Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 49
|112 Churchill Pl
|Franklin
|37067
|$915,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Aa Pb 27 Pg 36
|116 Carphilly Cir
|Franklin
|37069
