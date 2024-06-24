OBITUARY: Larry Gene ‘Shorty’ Clark

Larry Gene “Shorty” Clark, age 77, passed away at his residence, in Franklin, Tennessee on Thursday, June 20, 2024.

He was born on August 1, 1946, the son of the late Daniel Archie (D.A.) Clark and the late Gracie Margaret Bolton Clark.

He was a veteran, serving in the United States Army, during the Vietnam conflict. He was a master carpenter and spent his career in the construction and woodworking industries. He enjoyed University of Tennessee sports, the Atlanta Braves, and was a master pool player. Most of all, he adored his 3 girls, and all his amazing grandchildren, and the time he spent with all of them.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by several siblings.

He is survived by his 3 children: Tara (Brian) Mack, Tonya (Chad) Davis, and Tia (Paul) Stechyn; his former wife and the mother of his children: Sandra Ragsdale Clark; 13 grandchildren: Jake, Nikki (Griffin), Anna Grace, Abby, Skylar, Kurtis, Emma, Trent, Rilley, Karleigh, Bella, Keaton, and Brycen; 1 great-grandchild on the way (due in September 2024): Davis; brother: Cecil Clark; 4 sisters: Elizabeth Ford, Peggy Martin, Linda (Bob) Martin, and Sandra Alexander; numerous nieces and nephews. He especially enjoyed interacting with several of his great-nieces and nephews, and had a special bond with them.

Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at 2:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, with Jim Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation with the family on Monday, June 24, 2024, from 3-7:00 PM, and on Tuesday after 12 noon, all at the funeral home.

