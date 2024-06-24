OBITUARY: David Edward Meadows

David Edward Meadows, age 51, of Fairview, TN, passed away on June 17, 2024.

David was born on October 5, 1972, in Raleigh, NC, to the late Edward Meadows and Betty Meadows.

David worked for many years in the grocery industry for S & C Foods as a stock manager. David learned to play the drums in church at an early age and played them throughout his life, along with the bass guitar. He had a love for TN Volunteers Football and the Pittsburg Steelers. He also enjoyed watching the Atlanta Braves Baseball games. He loved his fur-baby, Volley as well.

Survivors include his wife; Amy Stewart of Fairview, TN, his mother; Betty Meadows of Kingston Springs, TN, sister; Tracey Rushing (Steve) of Kingston Springs, TN, nephews; Peyton Rushing, Walker Rushing, Michael Graham, mother and father-in-law; Sharon & Randel Stewart of Fairview, TN, and sister in law; Angel Kittrell of Fairview, TN.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Monday, June 24, 2024, from the chapel of the Taylor Funeral Home. Visitation will take place on Sunday, June 23, 2024, from 4 PM until 8 PM and again on Monday from 10 AM until the time of service. Burial will follow in the Jackson Chapel Cemetery. https://taylorsince1909.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email