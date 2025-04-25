OBITUARY: Arlene Mae Bower

Arlene Mae Gardner Bower, age 90, a beloved resident of Franklin, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 20, 2025, at Morning Pointe in Franklin.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, May 5, 2025. Visitation at 1pm-service-2pm at Franklin First United Methodist Church-Historic Chapel, 148 5th Ave South, Franklin, TN 37064. Burial to follow in Irwin, Pennsylvania.

Arlene was born on October 26, 1934, in Jeannette, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Grover C. Gardner and the late Anne Barnes Gardner. She was the devoted wife of Donald Bower, who preceded her in death in 1997 after many cherished years of marriage.

A homemaker and a woman of deep faith, Arlene was a longtime, active member of Franklin First United Methodist Church. She was especially devoted to the Mary-Martha Circle, a fellowship group for women at the church. Her faith and service were cornerstones of her life.

Arlene was known for her love of reading, her passion for travel, and her enjoyment of working puzzles. She approached life with curiosity and kindness, and her warm spirit will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her loving family:

Daughter: Dawn Moss of Westerville, OH.

Grandchild: Allison Moss, Great grandchildren: Christian Martinez and Andrew Martinez.

Grandchild: Meghan (Craig) Francis: Great grandchildren Joey Francis and Ryan Francis.

Son: Paul “Wes” Bower (Ana Wallace) of Bedford, TX; Grandchild Matt (Kylie) Bower, Great grandson Trent Bower.

Grandchild Jennifer Bryant, Great grandchild Lexington Bryant and Grayson Tijerina.

Daughter: Amy (Kevin) Raley of Thompsons Station, TN; and grandchildren Alex Raley and Corinne Raley.

She is also remembered by several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Arlene was preceded in death by her siblings: James Gardner, Anne Kistler, Ruth Grabowski, and Ralph Gardner.

The family kindly requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made in Arlene’s honor to Franklin First United Methodist Church, 120 Aldersgate Way, Franklin, TN 37069, or to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website.