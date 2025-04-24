Fans Invited to Watch Titans Cheerleaders Audition at The Factory in Franklin

To cap off the 2025 NFL Draft weekend and the Tennessee Titans’ No. 1 overall pick, fans are invited to keep the energy going at The Factory at Franklin for the 2025 Titans Cheerleaders Final Dance Auditions on Sunday, April 27.

For the first time in seven years, the Titans Cheerleaders are welcoming fans to watch the excitement of final auditions live and in person inside Liberty Hall at The Factory. Doors will open at 3 p.m. with the auditions kicking off at 4 p.m.

This ticketed, family-friendly event will feature finalists showcasing their talent, style and personality in hopes of earning a spot as a 2025 Titans Cheerleader. Fans will experience multiple elements of the audition process, including a public speaking portion, a choreographed group performance and individual solo routines.

“We love any chance to bring the community together here at The Factory, and this is such a fun way to do it,” said Claire Francis, Marketing Director for The Factory at Franklin. “Not only do fans get to cheer on some incredibly talented performers, but they also get to experience all the new shops and restaurants that make The Factory such a special place. It’s going to be an awesome weekend!”

Sunday’s Final Dance Auditions are part of a two-day audition weekend with Final Stunt Auditions taking place Saturday, April 26, at Nissan Stadium in a separate ticketed event.

Wrap up the 2025 NFL Draft Week in unforgettable fashion, only at The Factory at Franklin! Tickets for the Final Dance Auditions are available now at https://www.gofevo.com/event/TitansDance2025. Seating is limited, and tickets are expected to sell out. Group discounts are available for youth organizations — email [email protected] for more details.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email