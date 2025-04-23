OBITUARY: Gaynelle Lambert Simmons

Gaynelle Lambert Simmons, age 94 of Brentwood, TN passed away April 20, 2025. A wonderful mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend to anyone she met, Gay was truly loved.

A true Texan at heart, Gay was born in Sweetwater Texas and graduated from North Texas State University. Gay and her husband, Lamar, were married for 58 years and spent over 40 of those years in San Antonio.

She was a dedicated teacher and taught in high schools and junior colleges throughout Texas spending over 20 years teaching at San Antonio College. Gay and Lamar were active members of Trinity Baptist Church in San Antonio where Gay was a faithful member of the Son Shine Singers.

Gay and Lamar moved to Brentwood 13 years ago where she was an active resident of The Heritage at Brentwood. Singing in the Glee Club was a highlight for her. Gay was a member of Rolling Hills Community Church where she loved her Prime Time Bible Study group and her devoted Sunday night Community Group.

Gay was known for her beautiful smile and friendly spirit. She loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and exuded His love wherever she went. She was the epitome of joy, love, and grace.

Gay was preceded in death by husband, Lamar Simmons. She is survived by her son, Jeff (Lisa) Simmons; daughter, Kathy (Dennis) Blythe; grandchildren, Grace, Mabry and Kate Simmons, Bekah (Drew) Blake and Brayden (Jill) Blythe; great grandchild, Alice Kathryn Blake and other loving family members.

Funeral service will be conducted 11:00 AM, Thursday, April 24, 2025, Jeff Simmons and family members will officiate the service. Interment at Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Brayden Blythe, Drew Blake, Steve Hendrich, Ron Pope, James Adams, Larry Atema, Harold Pinto, and John Derochers.

Memorials may be made to Rolling Hills Community Church, 1810 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064.

Visitation will be 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM Wednesday and one hour prior to the 11am service on Thursday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289.