OBITUARY: Ronnie Alvin Madewell

Ronnie Alvin Madewell of Cookeville TN passed away on Thursday, April 17 at the age of 76. He was born on August 1, 1948 in McMinnville, TN.

He had an appliance repair business for 33 years. He also shared a small farm with his wife, Jean in Rock Island, TN where they raised cattle and nursery stock. He attended Life Church in Cookeville.

He was preceded in death by his father, Odie Madewell, mother, Esper Madewell, one sister, Linda, and 2 half-brothers, Alan and Bobby.

He is survived by his wife, Jean, 2 stepsons, Robert (Belinda) and Michael (Crystal) Wilcoxson, Nieces; Tina (Mark) Lance and Tammy (Terry) Robinson, and one half-sister, Diane.

There will not be a funeral, but there will be a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The Heart Fund.

I would like to thank Cookeville Regional Medical Center and especially our dear friend Teresa Ret for the care and compassion they showed Ronnie in his final days.