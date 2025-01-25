OBITUARY: Sharyn Lamphere Slaughter

Sharyn greeted her Savior and family in heaven on January 13, 2025. Her joyful, kind spirit was contagious to all. She led a faith-filled life and influenced many children by teaching 5-year-old Sunday School for over 20 years. Sharyn lived life to the fullest. It was always her joy to host a party for her friends and family whom she loved dearly.

Preceded in death by her beloved family, John Carter Slaughter (husband), Johnny Slaughter (son), Anne (Beth) Slaughter (daughter) and Anjel Eschmann (granddaughter). She is survived by her devoted son, Jake Slaughter, daughter in law, Jaclyn, grandson, Anthony Slaughter, great grandson, Henry Ciccarelli and great granddaughter, Maxxamelia Slaughter.

Sharyn’s Celebration of Life will be held at 2pm on Friday February 7, 2025 at Christ United Methodist Church at 508 Franklin Rd., Franklin, TN 37069. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sharyn’s name to Christ United Methodist Church or a charity of your choice.

