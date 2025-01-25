Kids Clay Camp at Centennial High

Centennial High has another opportunity for artists of all ages to attend a Kids Clay Camp.

On January 31 and February 1, students will make a Valentine’s Day ceramic keepsake, a surprise craft and more at any of the three sessions.

The cost is $30 per child. To register, fill out the online form. The session dates and times are listed below.

Friday, January 31 from 5:45-8 p.m.

Saturday, February 1 from 9:45 a.m. until noon

Saturday, February 1 from 1:30-3:45 p.m.

Source: WCS

More School News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email