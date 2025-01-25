OBITUARY: John Ronald Bramblett

John Ronald Bramblett, 92, of Franklin passed away January 22, 2025, after a long, honorable, purposeful life. John was born March 16, 1932, in Nashville TN to Curry and Thelma Bramblett.

John was part of the Army Security Agency stationed in Frankfort Germany. To be a part of the ASA you must be of excellent character and discretion and of unquestionable loyalty to the United States, this was John to a tee.

John met the love of his life and took a leave to come home and marry her on Christmas Day. That unfailing love carried them through the next 71 years together and was just as passionate the day John left us.

John later came home to carry on his father’s business at Bramblett Printing Press and then on to other printing companies.

He was a loving, funny dad, grandfather and great grandfather who loved to travel and enjoy life with his wife and family.

Preceded in joining the Lord: Mother & Father, Thelma and Curry Bramblett, his daughter, Vicki Gorin, and his brother Lynn Bramblett.

He is Survived by his loving wife Mary Charles Stone Bramblett; his daughter Cindy (Steve) Victory; Grandchildren, Scott (Kim) Victory, Holly (Justin) Davis, John (Lindsey) Gorin, Susan (Chris) Johnson; and Great-Grandchildren, Savannah, Dayson, Carter, Huck, Hadley, Huntington, Sadie, Micha, Lily, David, Oran, and Brigid.

Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 2:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Brother Tony Day officiating. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be Friday from 3-7 PM and after 12 Noon on Saturday, all at the funeral home.