February 2025 Events at Arrington Vineyards

Arrington Vineyards sits in Williamson County on a picturesque 95 acres showing off the rolling hills of Tennessee.

There are 16 acres of vineyards, tasting rooms, shaded picnic areas, and a country music connection, making it a spot not to miss and a place for the whole family.

For the month of February, Arrington Vineyards is offering several events from wine tastings with chocolate to live music. Take a look at the list of events below.

A Sweet Escape – Wine Tasting with Chocolate and Desserts

Friday-Sunday, February 7-9, 2025, All Day

Treat yourself to a truly unforgettable experience at our cozy Tasting Bar, a guided wine, chocolate, and dessert pairing designed to delight your senses.

Sip our award-winning wines, perfectly matched with luxurious gourmet truffles from local artisan chocolatier, Music City Chocolates and two decadent desserts from Simply Living Life, the ultimate sweet finale.

Whether you’re toasting with your Valentine or your Galentine, this exclusive experience is the perfect way to celebrate love, friendship, and the finer things in life. Don’t miss your chance to savor this one-of-a-kind pairing!

Make a reservation here.

Jazz in the Pavilion

Friday, February 7, 2025, 2:30 pm – 5:30 pm

Enjoy live music with Reed Pittman. Simply Life will be on hand for offering small bites and food options.

Jazz in the Pavilion

Saturday, February 8, 2025, 2:30 pm – 5:30 pm

Enjoy live music with Andrew Carney and the Essentials. Simply Life will be on hand for offering small bites and food options.

Jazz in the Pavilion

Sunday, February 9, 2025, 2:30 pm – 5:30 pm

Enjoy live music with Reed Pittman. Simply Life will be on hand for offering small bites and food options.

Happy Valentine’s Day

Friday, February 14, 2025, 2:30 pm – 5:30 pm

Enjoy live music with The Lillison Effect. Simply Life will be on hand for offering small bites and food options.

Jazz in the Pavilion

Saturday, February 15, 2025, 2:30 pm – 5:30 pm

Enjoy live music with Andrew Carney and the Essentials. Simply Life will be on hand for offering small bites and food options.

Jazz in the Pavilion

Sunday, February 16, 2025, 2:30 pm – 5:30 pm

Enjoy live music with Reed Pittman. Simply Life will be on hand for offering small bites and food options.

