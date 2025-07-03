OBITUARY: Rosemary Drumright Cantrell

Rosemary Drumright Cantrell, age 96, died on June 27, 2025. Rosemary was born in Nashville to Ewing and Irene Drumright. She was educated at Robertson Academy & Hillsboro High School and attended Vanderbilt where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority. She has been a life-long member of Brentwood United Methodist Church.

She married Wayne “Dutch” Cantrell on August 20, 1949, and joined him as his career, in the U.S. Air Force, led them around the country and to Europe over the next 30 years. She became an avid golfer and bridge player.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, her brother, Chad Drumright and her sister, Ann Browder. She is survived by her sisters, Peggy Downing and Harriet McHenry of Nashville. She is also survived by nine nieces and nephews and many great & great, great nieces and nephews. She also leaves many friends from her years in Fairfield Glade in Crossville, TN and from The Saint Paul Senior Living Community in Nashville.

A memorial service is planned for Saturday, July 12th at 1:00 p.m. at The Saint Paul Senior Living Community.

Memorial donations may be made to Special Olympics TN, 5115 Maryland Way, Suite 300, Brentwood, TN 37027 or Brentwood United Methodist Church, 309 Franklin Road, Brentwood, TN 37027.