OBITUARY: Beverly Overbey Speake

Beverly Overbey Speake, age 86 of Franklin, TN passed away July 1, 2025. She was a lifelong Williamson County resident. Born in Franklin, TN to the late Beasley Sr. & Aleda Overbey.

Beverly was greatly loved by her family, friends and pets. She was a former teacher with Williamson County and Huntsville, AL school systems. After teaching, she became a realtor where she worked with Bob Parks Realty in Franklin.

Beverly served on the Boards of the Carter House, Williamson County Association of Realtors, Williamson Medical Center Foundation, and she was a member of Heritage Church of Christ.

Preceded in death by her husband, James H. Speake; son, James “Bo” Speake; sister, Evelynne Custer; brother in-law, Jack Custer; brother, Beasley Overbey, Jr.; niece, Bonnie Pearson and several aunts & uncles.

She is survived by her son, John Marshall Speake; niece, Bridget (Eddie) Fly; sister in-law, Carol T. Overbey; great nephews.

Graveside service will be held 11:00AM Tuesday, July 8, 2025 at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Jim Taylor will officiate. Friends and Family will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to Heritage Church of Christ.

