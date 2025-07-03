OBITUARY: Bernice Ann Borgmeier

Bernice Ann Borgmeier, a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, friend, and faithful servant of God, passed away peacefully at home on June 1, 2025, just a few weeks before her 93rd birthday.

Bernice was born in Louisville, KY, on June 18, 1932, to the late Henrietta and William Prosper Schmuckie. She was preceded in death by her six siblings, and her devoted husband of nearly 60 years, Bruce L. “Boogie” Borgmeier. She attended St. Columba elementary school and Ursaline High School.

Together, Bernice and Bruce built a beautiful life filled with love, laughter, and hard work. They owned and operated a successful plumbing company for over 32 years – Bruce was the talented plumber, while Bernice managed the office with her trademark dedication and grace, all while raising six children and keeping a warm, welcoming home.

Bernice was kind, gentle, generous, creative, and strong. She was known for her warmth and grace, her hardworking spirit, and her deep devotion to those she loved. She enjoyed gardening, reading, praying, and playing games – especially cards with her brothers and sister – the “Schmuck Club”.

She was a special friend to many and a living example of quiet, enduring faith. Her life was a testimony to love, faith, and grace. Everyone who met her felt it – and loved her.

She was a member of the Lay Fraternities of St. Dominic in the St. Louis Bertrand Chapter… otherwise known as the Third Order. She joined in 2012 and took her final vows in 2017. She lived the Dominican Rule.

She is survived by her six children, especially Donna (Ron) Asta, with whom she lived for the past several years. She was a proud grandmother of 14 – especially Kelly (Neal) Albert, Adam Asta, and Adlen (Josh) Scheller – and great-grandmother to 13 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind several generations of beloved nieces and nephews, and dear friends of all ages, especially Becky (Greg) Popham and Delores Hillerich.

A funeral Mass and celebration of her life will be held on Friday, July 25th at 9:30 a.m. at St. Louis Bertrand Church, 1104 S. 6th St., Louisville, KY 40203. The Rosary will be prayed 20 minutes before Mass, and afterward, family and friends are invited to gather for a celebration on the third floor of the building next to the church – there is an elevator, and food will be served as we share stories, laughter, and memories of Bernice’s beautiful life.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation below in her name to EWTN, the catholic network based in AL. Bernice was a faithful viewer and supporter of the network since it’s inception.

