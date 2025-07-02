Recent Williamson County Obituaries for July 2, 2025

The following obituaries represent lives lost in Williamson County during the past week, as published by Williamson Source. These notices honor community members from Franklin, Brentwood, Spring Hill, and surrounding areas who passed away between June 25 and July 2, 2025.
James C. Martin
Published: July 2, 2025 | Read Full Obituary
Catherine Susan Kaiser
Published: July 2, 2025 | Read Full Obituary
Massie Malvin Belote III
Published: July 1, 2025 | Read Full Obituary
Robert Andrew Ryan
Published: July 1, 2025 | Read Full Obituary
Jake Ryan Rufener
Published: July 1, 2025 | Read Full Obituary
Margaret Marie “Margie” Grimes
Published: June 30, 2025 | Read Full Obituary
Sue Humphrys Holder
Published: June 30, 2025 | Read Full Obituary
James Howard Waller, Jr.
Published: June 30, 2025 | Read Full Obituary
Bobbie Anna McHaney Hasty
Published: June 28, 2025 | Read Full Obituary
Albert P. Anderson
Published: June 28, 2025 | Read Full Obituary
Sharon Ann Orange
Published: June 27, 2025 | Read Full Obituary
Susan Dempsey Flesher
Published: June 27, 2025 | Read Full Obituary
Orman Dexter Cook
Published: June 27, 2025 | Read Full Obituary
Clara Nichols Irwin
Published: June 26, 2025 | Read Full Obituary
Lincoln Lee Benefield
Published: June 26, 2025 | Read Full Obituary
Elmer Dessel Aderholt
Published: June 26, 2025 | Read Full Obituary
Carolyn N. Bullock
Published: June 26, 2025 | Read Full Obituary
