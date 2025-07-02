Recent Williamson County Obituaries for July 2, 2025

The following obituaries represent lives lost in Williamson County during the past week, as published by Williamson Source. These notices honor community members from Franklin, Brentwood, Spring Hill, and surrounding areas who passed away between June 25 and July 2, 2025.

James C. Martin

Published: July 2, 2025

Catherine Susan Kaiser

Published: July 2, 2025

Massie Malvin Belote III

Published: July 1, 2025

Robert Andrew Ryan

Published: July 1, 2025

Jake Ryan Rufener

Published: July 1, 2025

Margaret Marie “Margie” Grimes

Published: June 30, 2025

Sue Humphrys Holder

Published: June 30, 2025

James Howard Waller, Jr.

Published: June 30, 2025

Bobbie Anna McHaney Hasty

Published: June 28, 2025

Albert P. Anderson

Published: June 28, 2025

Sharon Ann Orange

Published: June 27, 2025

Susan Dempsey Flesher

Published: June 27, 2025

Orman Dexter Cook

Published: June 27, 2025

Clara Nichols Irwin

Published: June 26, 2025

Lincoln Lee Benefield

Published: June 26, 2025

Elmer Dessel Aderholt

Published: June 26, 2025

Carolyn N. Bullock

Published: June 26, 2025

Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.

