OBITUARY: Ronald ‘Pepper’ Spillman Martin

Ronald “Pepper” Spillman Martin, age 79, of Nolensville, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2024.

He was born on March 11, 1945 in Nashville, Tennessee to the late Ellis and Marjorie Martin.

Ron is survived by his wife of 50 years, Brenda King Martin; their daughter, Amber Martin (Zach Ryan) and their granddaughter, Haven Lyric Ryan.

Mr. Martin served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

He worked for many years as a Pressman for Rand McNally where he printed airline tickets. After that, he went to work for the city of Mt. Juliet Parks & Recreation Department from which he retired. Ron enjoyed hunting and was a member of the Sure Shot Rabbit Hunters Association.

Through the years, Ron coached many men’s softball teams. He loved the sport and he loved the players and their families. He enjoyed being on the ball field and the camaraderie with his players as well as players on other teams. Ron was in the Softball Hall of Fame as a coach.

Ron also enjoyed rebuilding old classic Camaros and Novas and attending cruise ins and car shows. His 1968 Camaro was featured in Chevy Magazine. Ron was a hugh University of Tennessee sports fan enjoying watching their football, basketball and baseball games.

A gathering of family & friends for Pepper was held Sunday, July 28, 2024 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Woodlawn-Roesch-Patton Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 660 Thompson Ln, Nashville, TN 37204. A celebration of life occurred Sunday, July 28, 2024 from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM with Rev. Matt Ballard officiating.

A graveside service will occur Friday, August 2, 2024 from 2:00 PM to 2:30 PM at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 7931 McCrory Ln, Nashville, TN 37221. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/nashville-tn

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email