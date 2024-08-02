Tennessee State Parks Salutes Veterans with Days of Complimentary Golf and Camping

Tennessee State Parks will pay tribute to Veterans of the U.S. military with Salute to Service days when all Veterans will be eligible for free camping and golf on the birthdays of each branch of military service. The first is on Sunday, Aug. 4, birthday of the U.S. Coast Guard, which was created in 1790.

All Veterans are eligible for a complimentary one-night camping stay and waived fees for golf on each of the branch birthdays. The free camping and golf will also apply to all Veterans on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

The Salute to Service series leads to the 250th anniversary of the nation in 2026.

Dates for the free camping and golf days by branch are:

Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024 (Coast Guard)

Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024 (Air Force)

Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024 (Navy)

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024 (Marines)

Monday, Nov. 11, 2024 (Veterans Day)

Friday, Dec. 13, 2024 (National Guard)

Friday, Dec. 20, 2024 (Space Force)

Saturday, June 14, 2025 (Army)

Monday, Aug. 4, 2025 (Coast Guard)

Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025 (Air Force)

Monday, Oct. 13, 2025 (Navy)

Monday, Nov. 10, 2025 (Marines)

Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025 (Veterans Day)

Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 (National Guard)

Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025 (Space Force)

Sunday, June 14, 2026 (Army)

“The Tennesseans who have bravely served our state and nation deserve our highest honor and respect,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “These free activities are one small way we can honor these remarkable individuals and show our appreciation. We hope Veterans will take advantage of this opportunity to enjoy our state parks, and we thank them for their unwavering dedication to our country.”

“We are always eager to honor our Veterans, and we hope they will take advantage of these special benefits at Tennessee State Parks,” said Commissioner David Salyers of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. “Our Veterans protect our way of life in the United States, and the parks are just one example of our freedom. We welcome our Veterans and pledge to continue to honor their service.”

“The expansion of benefits for the Veterans of Tennessee is a fantastic development! Our state parks are unrivaled, and our Veterans truly enjoy being outdoors,” said Commissioner Tommy Baker of the Tennessee Department of Veterans Services. “We are grateful to Commissioner Salyers and his team for their dedication to making Tennessee the top choice for Veterans to live and prosper!”

To claim a free stay on the commemorative dates, Veterans must call the Tennessee State Parks reservation line at 888-867-2757. Reservations for the one-night camping dates can be made at any time. Premium campsites are excluded from the offer. Official ID and proof of Veteran status are required upon check-in.

To claim the free round of golf, Veterans must contact the course directly. Tee times should be booked within the listed booking window for each course. The information about golf at Tennessee State Parks is available at this link here.

