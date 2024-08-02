OBITUARY: Margaret Jane Blackwelder Rowland-LaBash

Mrs. Margaret Jane Blackwelder Rowland-LaBash, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Saturday, July 27, 2024, in her residence at Vitality Living-Franklin, Franklin, TN.

Mrs. Rowland-LaBash, the daughter of the late Wayne and Evelyn Blackwelder, was born on February 8, 1936, in Nashville, TN.

She enjoyed a loving childhood filled with family and many friends.

Mrs. Rowland-LaBash attended Woodmont Elementary School, Ward Belmont and Harpeth Hall High Schools before a freshman year at Vanderbilt University and a sophomore year at the University of Alabama. While pursuing her art education at the University of Alabama, she met, Harry M. Rowland, Sr. Upon his graduation, they married on June 8, 1955.

While Harry fulfilled his Navy obligations as a pilot, they began their family. In quick succession, they had four children, Harry M. Rowland, Jr., Julia Caroline Rowland, Katherine Crews Rowland, and Garland Wayne Rowland. After fulfilling his Navy obligation, they settled first in Jacksonville, FL and then returned to Nashville, TN. While Harry pursued commercial real estate and mortgage banking, Jane focused on creating a nurturing home life for her young family all the while seeking outlets for her creative, artistic interests. She painted and did interior design especially for Harry’s residential and commercial endeavors.

When her children were older, she managed Harry’s three executive offices in the Nashville and Brentwood areas. When Harry retired, she helped her son-in-law, Dr. David McCoy, by managing his medical office. When Harry passed away on April 10, 2000, they had been married 45 years.

While living as a widow and managing Harry’s last development, Foothills Point in Greenback, TN, she met Dick LaBash. They married on March 11, 2010. Their fun and fulfilling marriage began with a year-long motor home trip around the USA. They settled in Miramar Beach, FL until Dick’s declining health encouraged them to return to Franklin, TN where they lived in an independent living facility until Dick’s passing on April 26, 2020.

Jane loved family, people, church and travel. Her life centered around her love for family, God, church and others. The word used most often to describe Jane is grace. She had that soft southern grace-filled accent that turned one syllable words into three syllable words.

Her home was always open to all her children’s friends and church friends who might need a bit of grace and help. She taught Sunday School from middle schoolers to young adults and seldom missed Sunday worship. Her welcoming and graceful nature attracted people of all ages from young singles she hosted card games to senior adults who wanted someone more adventurous than them to lead out on trips.

She loved reading about travel, archeology and history. Several times in her life she and Harry and then Dick and her traveled and lived in motor homes. She relished these experiences. She will be missed by her family and friends.

Jane is survived by her son, Harry Rowland Jr. and his wife Denise; her daughter, Julie McCoy and her husband David; her daughter Katherine Judy and her husband Bill; her son Garland Rowland and his wife Gretel; her grandchildren Caroline Judy; Melissa Rowland; Harry Rowland III (Kristen); Garland Rowland, Jr. (Meng); Eric Judy (Kelly); Kristin Patton (Micah); Ashley McCoy (Lane); Forrest McCoy; Rachel Tillman Peaden (Jon); Bonnie Grace Tillman; her ten great-grandchildren, and her sister-law, Barbara Adams. She is also survived by Dick LaBash’s children Rick LaBash; Chuck LaBash; Geoff LaBash (Darcy); George LaBash (Elisa); Scott DeShetler (Patty); Jeri Whitehead (Chris); and Jill Mersman (Scott).

Mrs. Rowland LaBash was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Evelyn Blackwelder; her brother, Wayne Blackwelder, Jr.; husband, Harry M. Rowland, Sr.; and husband, Dick LaBash.

In lieu of flowers feel free to give to your church or charity of choice.

A gathering of family & friends for Jane will be held Thursday, August 8, 2024 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Woodlawn-Roesch-Patton Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 660 Thompson Ln, Nashville, TN 37204. A celebration of life will occur Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 1:00 PM, 660 Thompson Ln, Nashville, TN 37204.

A graveside service will occur Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 2:00 PM at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 660 Thompson Ln, Nashville, TN 37204. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/nashville-tn

