OBITUARY: Mildred Christine Bishop

Christine Merritt Bishop passed away peacefully at home, September 17, 2024.

Christine was born July 25, 1932, on Horn Tavern Road in Jingo, Tennessee, now known as Fairview.

Christine is the daughter of the late Jennie Manus Merritt and Presley Columbus Merritt.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Lee Bishop, her 4 sisters: Brownie Lee Pruitt, Bonnie Graham, Gracie Mai Jones, Pauline Welch and one brother, Ernest Edward Merritt.

Christine is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, including her caregivers Ernest Lee and Stacy Merritt, her close and special niece Lisa Sullivan, her nephew Mike Welch and her great nieces and nephew that knew her as Grandma Christine which includes: Aaron, Elizabeth, Sarah, Samantha, Anne, Jennie, Joy, and her beloved Paisley Lynn Christine Merritt.

Christine loved all of her family very much.

There will be no visitation.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. September 19, at Lampley Cemetery Fairview, TN with Brother Joe Curry officiating.