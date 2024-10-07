OBITUARY: Thomas Henry Sullivan

Thomas Henry Sullivan, 85 years of age, of Bon Aqua, TN, passed away September 12, 2024, at NHC-Dickson.

Thomas was born May 6, 1939, in Bon Aqua, TN, to the late Herschel Bee and Rachel Ann (Daugherty) Sullivan. Mr. Sullivan loved the Lord with all of his heart, and he spent over 60 years of his life preaching the gospel. He has been a Baptist minister since 1962. In 1996, he graduated with a ThD from Baptist College of Florida. He was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was an avid stamp collector, and he enjoyed researching family history. Mr. Sullivan was a kind man who had a smile and a hug for everyone, and he never met a stranger.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Peggy Sullivan; stepfather, Campbell Pendergrass; brother, Kenneth Sullivan; and stepsiblings, Carol Pendergrass, Carter Pendergrass, Gerald Pendergrass, Wayne Pendergrass and Christine Buttrey. Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Alicia Sullivan (Brad) Gould, Angela Sullivan (Craig) Cochran, and Amy Sullivan (Fred) Sawyer; grandchildren, Joshua (Leslie) Pendergrass, Joseph (Alexa) Pendergrass, and Jonathan (Concepcion) Pendergrass, Christian (Katie) Cochran, Ian (Tysa) Cochran, Jeffrey Warren, Emmalee Warren, and Jessica Warren; and great-grandchildren, Anthony, Michael, Thomas, Lily, Ethan, and Ayden.

Visitation and Funeral services will be at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 7625 Union Valley Rd, Fairview, TN. Visitation will be Friday, September 13, 2024, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and will resume on Saturday, September 14, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Bro. Bennie Mangrum and Bro. Dwayne Daugherty officiating. Interment will follow in Mt Zion Baptist Church Cemetery.

Special Thank You to NHC-Dickson for the great care that dad received during the last year of his life and to Charity Stewart for the special care she gave him in his home.

This obituary was published by Dickson Funeral Home & Cremation Center.