OBITUARY: Charles Melichar

Charles August Melichar, 88, of Franklin, TN passed away on September 9, 2024. He was born in the Bronx, NY to August and Elizabeth Melichar.

Charlie was a sharp dressed man who loved golfing, NASCAR, football, dogs, and the beach, but more than anything he loved his family and friends. He was deeply devoted to his wife, Rita.

Over more than 60 years of marriage, they raised four kids and built strong friendships, living in the Bronx and on Long Island, in Jensen Beach, Florida and Franklin, Tennessee.

He was a proud dad and grandfather, always beaming with pride about his grandkids and never missing a minute to check in on his own kids to make sure they were doing well.

Charlie spent more than 30 years in the sheet metal trade, working on projects across New York City, from the World Trade Center to Yankee Stadium.

In retirement, he stayed busy as a starter at the golf course, an usher at St. Martin de Porres Church, and serving on the Moon River community board.

Charles is preceded in death by his wife Rita and son Michael. He is survived by his son Steven Melichar and his wife Debby; daughter Catherine Melichar; son Charlie Melichar and his wife Kristen and their four children, Kailey, Hanna, Olivia, and Andrew; and daughter-in-law Liz and grandson Michael.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Saturday, September 28 at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne, NY. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Parkinson’s Foundation in Charles’ honor.