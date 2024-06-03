OBITUARY: Michael ‘Mike’ Perry Seestedt

Michael “Mike” Perry Seestedt of Brentwood, TN, a devoted husband, father, son, brother, nephew, uncle, cousin, and friend passed away unexpectedly at the age of 46 on May 30, 2024.

Mike was born to Linda and Paul Seestedt on November 10, 1977, in Mt. Pleasant, MI.

He was born “full of joy”, always doing and saying things to make people laugh and finding humor in situations that most could not. When his younger sister Ellyn came along, he made sure that she always felt loved while finding all the funny ways to remind her he was her big brother. Mike attended Sacred Heart Academy earning many accolades, including 10 letters in baseball, football, and basketball, a spot on the Michigan High School Baseball Coach’s Association Dream Team, and an induction into their Athletic Hall of Fame in 2010.

Mike attended the University of Michigan from 1995-1999, earning a Bachelor’s degree in Communication and earned 4 varsity letters playing on their baseball team. He met his wife, Kelly Raczak, on his 18th birthday in their residence hall, starting their true friendship. She was on the rowing team. They married on December 6, 2008, and celebrated in that same building surrounded by family and friends, including a lively appearance by the Michigan Marching Band at the reception, which meant so much to them given their shared athletic experiences.

After college, Mike was drafted into the Baltimore Orioles organization and progressed to AAA level after 5 years.

Mike and Kelly’s first child, Lilly Ann, arrived in 2010. He was instantly smitten and contributed as much as a father could, day and night. He did it with joy, singing Tu-La-Roo-La-Loo-Ra or playing with his baby girl. In 2012, his first son, Zachary Michael, was born, and again was taken by his child. He balanced his work with fatherly duties and supported Kelly, doing whatever was needed. He was blessed again with another son in 2014, named Benjamin Jack. This boy made him feel complete as a family man. Mike continued his streak of being involved in every phase of their lives, teaching his kids how to swing a bat, his special dance moves, or how to make up lyrics to songs, in addition to being loving and respectful.

Mike’s professional career was ignited in Information Technology at Spherion and Parallon in South Florida. His incredible work ethic brought him many successes and moved him up in his career quickly. Mike earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of Florida in 2020, which preceded his current position to Chief Information Officer at Healthtrust Performance Group (HCA) in 2021, moving his family to Nashville, TN.

Mike enjoyed being part of his communities in both Florida and Tennessee by coaching many of his children’s sports teams. Coach Mike was always there with a fist pump, positive words to build them up intending to build inner strength in young athletes. Most recently, Coach Mike was the First Base Coach on his son’s baseball team and dedicated countless hours to that passion. He also loved attending their sporting events and cheering them on from the stands, and then telling them afterward how much he loved watching them play, usually with his 5-slap handshake.

Mike was the most genuine man you would ever meet, people have used words such as “the man I strive to be,” “the best man” and “1000 watt smile”, “the best teammate, roommate, and friend anyone could ask for”. Another description is “a man of faith and supreme dedication to his family and the love of his life, his Kelly”. He set the tone for every room he was in, bringing laughter and jokes and songs. He was able to set people at ease and he was proud of his ability to do that.

He was known for being his friends’ happiness before his own and truly cherished people. And he usually did this holding his coffee looking like “always a handsome man with an amazing head of hair, strong chin, and wonderful smile”. He is truly missed and cherished and will continue to live on in the hearts of those he touched in life. He gave life to multiple other people in his passing by being a tissue donor, which further shows his compassion and selflessness he always showed.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Hector & Mary Como; paternal grandparents, Emery & Katheryn Seestedt; and uncles Carl Seestedt (Godfather) and Perry Como.

Mike is survived by his wife of 15 years, Kelly (Raczak) Seestedt; children, Lilly Ann “LA”, Zachary Michael, and Benjamin Jack; mother, Linda (Mark) Stanford of Churchville, VA; father, Paul (Annette) Seestedt of Algonac, MI; sister, Ellyn Seestedt of Arlington, VA; aunt, Vivian Como (Godmother) of Mt. Pleasant, MI; uncle, David Como of Clinton Twp, MI; aunts, Vicki Seestedt of Grand Ledge, MI, Ruth (Ray) Guydosh of Morrisonville, NY, Jean Hansen of Apple Valley, MN; in-laws, Gary & Joyce Raczak of Washington, MI; sisters-in-law, Kristin (Steve) Higginbotham of Troy, MI and Megan (Brian) King of Troy, MI; nieces, Kaitlyn & Carly (Goddaughter) and Abby, Ella & Evie; and many other loving family members and friends.

A visitation will be held from 5-8 PM on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with prayer and story sharing from 7-8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at 12 PM on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, with visitation starting at 11 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church, 9100 Crockett Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027.

Memorial donations may be made to the Seestedt Children’s College Education Fund made payable to “Goldman Sachs 529 Plan”.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email