OBITUARY: Arleen Gail Larsen Munk

Arleen Gail Larsen Munk, age 85, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at The Reserve of Spring Hill.

A native of North Bergen, New Jersey, she was born on August 02, 1938, to the late Edgar C. Larsen and the late Julia Fondak Larsen.

She was a graduate of Colby College in Waterville, Maine. After moving to Franklin in 2005, she became a member of Franklin First Presbyterian Church. She was a wonderful homemaker who enjoyed spending time with her family. She enjoyed playing bridge and Mah Jong, traveling, cooking, and being a part of the Meals on Wheels Program.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Rolf Munk, Jr., who passed away in 2011.

She is survived by her daughter: Kim (Paul) Hartnett; son: Rolf (Jennifer) Munk, III; grandchildren: Kelsey (Nick) Pett, Lindsay Hartnett, and Rosemary Hartnett.

A Memorial Service will be conducted at Franklin First Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, June 5th, 2024, at 11 AM. Visitation with the family one hour prior to the service.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com

