Ace Hardware is Expanding in Williamson County

Ace Hardware will open a new location in Fairview in 2026, a store representative confirmed.

The store will be located at 2331 Fairview Boulevard.

This will be the first Ace Hardware location in Fairview. The expected opening date is March 2026. At this time, we don’t have any other details about the new location. Other Ace Hardware locations in Williamson County include Brentwood, Nolensville, and Thompson’s Station.

Last year, the company celebrated 100 years in business and opened its 100th store for the calendar year in 2024. Ace operates over 5,800 locally owned hardware stores in all 50 states and 60 countries, with global sales topping $22 billion.

Ace’s unique cooperative business model offers local entrepreneurs not only the ability to become owners of their local store operation but also to become one of a limited number of shareholders of Ace Hardware Corporation.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email