Free Sidewalk Sessions Return to Ryman’s PNC Plaza

Ryman Sidewalk Sessions have begun at Ryman Auditorium’s outdoor PNC Plaza. Sponsored by White Claw, Middle Tennessee State University, Torchy’s Tacos and New Belgium Brewing, the pre-show party series invites guests to enjoy free performances from emerging artists just steps away from the historic Mother Church of Country Music.

Taking place on select afternoons throughout the Spring season, Ryman Sidewalk Sessions offer a unique way for visitors and locals to engage with Nashville’s music scene. All guests are welcome, whether attending a ticketed show at the Ryman or looking for free live music in downtown Nashville. The pre-show parties kick off on PNC Plaza approximately two hours before Ryman-ticketed concert events begin, featuring live music and an outdoor bar. The Ryman Shop, featuring one-of-a-kind retail items from Nashville’s most iconic stage, will also be open for all guests.

Upcoming Ryman Sidewalk Sessions Schedule:

April 17 – 5:30 PM: Onoleigh

April 26 – 6:00 PM: Cameron Reese

May 1 – 5:30 PM: Tatum Scott

May 7 – 5:30 PM: Isabel Pless

May 16 – 6:00 PM: Hayley Payne

May 21 – 5:30 PM: Noah Anthony

May 30 – 5:30 PM: Connor Daly

All performances take place on PNC Plaza at the Ryman and are free and open to the public, weather permitting.

For a full schedule of upcoming performers, visit ryman.com/sidewalk-sessions. Follow @theryman on social media for artist announcements and event updates.

