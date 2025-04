The City of Fairview will host an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 12th at 10 a.m. (weather permitting) at Bowie Park (7211 Bowie Lake Rd Fairview, TN 37062, behind the playground). The Easter Bunny will be available for free photos from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

