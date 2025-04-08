Harpeth Hall Bomb Threat Determined Not Credible, Classes Resume

UPDATE April 8: Investigators determined the threat was not real and classes resumed as normal.

Original Story:

WKRN reported that The Harpeth Hall School in Nashville was placed on lockdown on April 8 due to a bomb threat against the school

Harpeth Hall is an all-girls private school located on Hobbs Road in the Green Hills neighborhood.

WKRN reports that the call came into Metro’s Emergency Communications Center just before 11am and that officers are searching the campus.

This is a developing story.

