Arrington Vineyards to Hold Grand Opening for Wine Club House

Arrington Vineyards sits in Williamson County on a picturesque 95 acres showing off the rolling hills of Tennessee.

There are 16 acres of vineyards, tasting rooms, shaded picnic areas, and a country music connection, making it a spot not to miss and a place for the whole family.

The vineyard recently announced on social media the grand opening of the Wine Club House at Arrington Vineyards. It will take place on April 19 from 11 am to 8 pm. During the grand opening event, there will be complimentary charcuterie by Simply Living and a trucker hat pop-up as you take a look at the renovated clubhouse. They also teased country legend and co-owner of the winery, Kix Brooks, might stop by to welcome wine club members.

No reservations are needed for the special event; you can join here if you are not a wine club member.

