6 Live Shows this Week- April 7, 2025

Here are six live shows to see this week.
1Kane Brown
Friday-Saturday, April 11-12, 7 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Kane Brown returns to Bridgestone Arena bringing his The High Road Tour to Nashville. Special guests will be Mitchell Tenpenny, Scotty McCreery, Ashley Cooke, and Dasha.
Find tickets here.
2Megan Moroney
Wednesday-Thursday, April 9-10, 8 pm
The Pinnacle, 910 Exchange Lane, Nashville
MULTI-PLATINUM hitmaker, critically adored singer/songwriter, in-demand headliner — just a few years after making her debut, Megan Moroney will perform at The Pinnacle for two nights this week. With the arrival of her smash-hit sophomore album Am I Okay? — a 2024 LP that debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 and marked the year’s third-biggest debut from a female Country artist so far.
Find tickets here.
3Celebration of Duane Eddy
Sunday, April 13, 7:30 pm
Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
The show that will celebrate Duane Eddy has a list of hit maker performers include Peter Frampton, Vince Gill, Molly Tuttle, Grace Bowers, and more.
Find tickets here.
4The Fixx
Sunday, April 13, 7 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
The Fixx has been often heralded as one of the most innovative bands to come out of the MTV era. The style and substance of the band has always created a special connection with its audience.
Find tickets here.
5ZZ Ward
Saturday, April 12, 7:30 pm
City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street, Nashville
Singer-songwriter ZZ Ward will perform at City Winery this week. Special guest will be Liam St. John.
Find tickets here.
6Soul Coughing
Friday, April 11, 9 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville
Soul Coughing, one of the most unique and influential bands of the last four decades, are hitting the road to play the songs of Soul Coughing… again. All four original members, Mark degli Antoni, Mike Doughty, Yuval Gabay and Sebastian Steinberg are returning for an encore.
Find tickets here.
