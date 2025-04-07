6 Live Shows this Week- April 7, 2025

Donna Vissman
Here are six live shows to see this week.

1Kane Brown

Friday-Saturday, April 11-12, 7 pm

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

Kane Brown returns to Bridgestone Arena bringing his The High Road Tour to Nashville. Special guests will be Mitchell Tenpenny, Scotty McCreery, Ashley Cooke, and Dasha.

Find tickets here.  

2Megan Moroney

Wednesday-Thursday, April 9-10, 8 pm

The Pinnacle, 910 Exchange Lane, Nashville

MULTI-PLATINUM hitmaker, critically adored singer/songwriter, in-demand headliner — just a few years after making her debut, Megan Moroney will perform at The Pinnacle for two nights this week. With the arrival of her smash-hit sophomore album Am I Okay? — a 2024 LP that debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 and marked the year’s third-biggest debut from a female Country artist so far.

Find tickets here. 

3Celebration of Duane Eddy

Sunday, April 13, 7:30 pm

Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville

The show that will celebrate Duane Eddy has a list of hit maker performers include Peter Frampton, Vince Gill, Molly Tuttle, Grace Bowers, and more.

Find tickets here. 

4The Fixx

Sunday, April 13, 7 pm

Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin

The Fixx has been often heralded as one of the most innovative bands to come out of the MTV era. The style and substance of the band has always created a special connection with its audience.

Find tickets here. 

5ZZ Ward

Saturday, April 12, 7:30 pm

City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street, Nashville

Singer-songwriter ZZ Ward will perform at City Winery this week. Special guest will be Liam St. John.

Find tickets here. 

6Soul Coughing

Friday, April 11, 9 pm

Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville

Soul Coughing, one of the most unique and influential bands of the last four decades, are hitting the road to play the songs of Soul Coughing… again. All four original members, Mark degli Antoni, Mike Doughty, Yuval Gabay and Sebastian Steinberg are returning for an encore.

Find tickets here. 

 

