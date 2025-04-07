OBITUARY: Jason Becker

Jason H. Becker, a hard-working, devoted dad and friend to all, lost his fierce but short battle with stomach cancer on March 31st, 2025, at the age of 53.

Jason was the life of his family and could light up any room that he walked into. From a young age, he began working in construction and found a world where his talents could shine. Together with his best friend Marty and his dad, Jay, Jason was able to create some of the most incredible builds. He didn’t care what it was, he was just happy to be involved in the whole process. Through his incredible career, Jason was able to travel the world building, selling, training, and becoming an all-over well-known man.

At the age of nineteen, Jason became a dad for the first time. Jacoby (34), Maggie (30), and Chase (23) were given the most caring and creative dad in the world. Every weekend was spent creating some new invention, from a chalk stick to a summer sled, even a flipped-over Jeep for a bed. The creativity and the fun that Jason created every minute that he spent with his kids was unending and will forever leave an impact.

On top of being the best dad, Jason was the best uncle, brother, papa, and partner. There was never a family party, school event, or fish fry that Jason didn’t love to be at. His nieces and nephew were always greeted with a big hug and a beard burn to the forehead. He helped with house projects, enjoyed nights out, and never resisted the temptation to make a fart joke. Any chance that he got to see his two grandsons, Jason was thrilled and ready with a Matchbox car or a monster truck to give. Jason loved so fiercely and always let his feelings be known. Jason spent his final years in Tennessee with his life partner, Raquel, where they spent their weekends enjoying the outdoors. Every weekend was spent biking, hiking, kayaking, and exploring new places. Jason was the happiest he had ever been exploring with Raquel. Even towards the end, as he fought his biggest fight, he always had love to give to his family and his partner. Raquel saw him through his hardest days, and his love for her radiated from him.

Jason is survived by his children and grandchildren, Jacoby Becker (Jameson and Jaxon), Maggie (Mason) Coad, and Chase (Baileigh) Becker. He leaves behind his loving partner, Raquel, his mother, Edee Becker, and his siblings Jennifer (Don) Hickey, Erik (Heather) Becker, and Jeremy (Kiss) Becker, as well as his beloved nieces and nephew, Taylor (Marty and Erik), Alyssa, Everleigh, and Brennen. Jason was preceded in death by his father, Jay Becker.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. However, we will be celebrating Jason’s life every day when we think back on the memories of this great man. Take some time and go for a long bike ride, hop on a boat, go for a beautiful hike in Tennessee, or spend some time cooking out with your family. Do all of these incredible things with Jason on your mind.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center. Jason was taken care of so well by Dr. Goodman and Dr. Gibson and would love for others to be given a chance, just like he was.

