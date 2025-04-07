Photos: Groundbreaking for Pearlene M. Bransford Complex in Franklin

The City of Franklin and its Board of Mayor and Aldermen broke ground on the Pearlene M. Bransford Complex on March 26th, at 3452 Carothers Parkway.

The new park, “The Pearl”, on the City’s southeast side will feature football and lacrosse fields, an inclusive playground called “Ellie G’s Dream World”, an ADA-accessible riverwalk, and restrooms.

Future phases will feature additional sports fields, sand volleyball courts, pickleball and basketball courts, a Clean Water Facility, an educational walking trail along the Harpeth River, Robinson Lake and other amenities.

