Run for a Cause at the Davis House Dash 5K & 1-Mile Fun Run

Join the Davis House Dash 5K & 1-Mile Fun Run on May 17th, 2025 at 8:30 am at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm (239 Franklin Road Franklin, TN 37064)!

Sign up today for the Davis House Dash 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run to support Davis House Child Advocacy Center! This exciting event will take place at Harlinsdale Farm on the scenic off-road trail around the property, offering runners and walkers the opportunity to enjoy beautiful trail running conditions.

This year, Davis House is celebrating 25 years of serving children and families in Williamson County. Since 2000, Davis House has been a beacon of hope, providing trauma-informed care and education to children and families impacted by abuse. As the community’s needs have grown, Davis House has expanded services to ensure every child and family receives the support they deserve.

