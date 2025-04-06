OBITUARY: Patricia Ann Clark

Patricia “Patty” Clark, age 63 of Spring Hill, TN peacefully transitioned to heaven surrounded by her family and friends on April 4, 2025.

Patty graduated from Highland High School in Riverside, Iowa and received her Bachelors Degree from the University of Iowa. She was the Co-Owner and Chief Financial Officer for Bella Casa Cabinetry.

Preceded in death by son, Collin Strabala …that she will joyfully join with him in heaven; father, Walter Hardy and sister, Theresa Hardy. Survived by: husband, Bryan Clark; daughters, Jenny Hardy and Makenzie (Craig Gage) Strabala; stepsons, Chason (Christina) Clark, Jarrod (Claudia Lombana) Clark and Landon (Brooke Knox) Clark; grandchildren, Maddie (Taylor Parks) Hardy, Ryan (Nora Adams) Hardy, Aiden Creech, Elena Creech, Zoey Creech and Raylen Clark; mother, Carolyn Hardy; brother, Bill Hardy, sisters, Cathy (Chris) Crawford, Cindy (Bryan Hootman) Riggan, and Sandy (Gary) Marner.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted 4:00 PM Sunday, April 6, 2025 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be 2:00PM until 4:00PM prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Jason Foundation, 18 Volunteer Drive, Hendersonville, TN 37075. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, www.springhill-memorial.com (931) 486-0059.