Mumford & Sons Announce Tour Stop in Nashville

Mumford & Sons released their fifth album, RUSHMERE, and details of an extensive North American tour for later this year.

Rushmere is the spot where Mumford & Sons first met in Wimbledon. And RUSHMERE is the beginning for Mumford & Sons’ next phase, and it follows an intense period of creativity for the trio.

RUSHMERE was produced in collaboration with the nine-time Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb and recorded at RCA Studio A in Nashville, in Savannah, GA, and in Devon, U.K.

To coincide with the release, the band are excited to announce an arena and amphitheater tour of North America for later this year. The tour commences on June 5 in the city Bend, Oregon, and stops at Bridgestone Arena on October 22. The support acts include Japanese Breakfast, Gregory Alan Isakov, Michael Kiwanuka, Sierra Ferrell, Gigi Perez, Margo Price, Lucius, Madison Cunningham, Good Neighbours and Divorce.

Tickets for the North American tour on-sale now. Visit www.mumfordandsons.com.

Mumford & Sons have partnered with PLUS1 to support War Child. $1 from every ticket sold will help War Child to protect, educate, and stand up for the rights of children affected by war. www.warchild.org.uk.

