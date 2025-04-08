Create Lasting Memories at the Spring Family Campout at Stoney Creek Farm

By
Jen Haley
-
Spring-Family-Campout
Photo from https://stoneycreekfarmtennessee.com

The Spring Family Campout at Stoney Creek Farm (4700 Coe Ln, Franklin, TN 37064) takes place on April 26th, 2025 from 6:00 pm – April 27th, 2025 to 9:00 am.

The price is $25 per family. Contact Cori by email [email protected] or phone 615-542-3311.

Family Campout Agenda
-Kids nature program at 7:30 pm
-S’mores around the campfire!
-Dance party before bed

Come spend the night on the farm! Set up your tent and enjoy a fun family evening of games on the lawn, making smores around the campfire, and a Kids’ Nature Program at 7:30 pm.

We will have a snack shop set up with drinks, snacks, and s’mores kits available for purchase. Scout troops are encouraged to attend as this is a great way to earn your camping badge! All ages and abilities are welcome.

It’s important for families to learn great camping skills and this local farm is the perfect place for a safe and easy first time!

Arrival and Checkout Info
Arrival / Check out: 6:00 pm Saturday to 9:00 am Sunday

What to Bring for Family Campout
You will need to provide your own camping equipment. We recommend bringing:
• Tent (participants are responsible for setup & takedown of tents)
• Sleeping bags
• Flashlight or headlamp
• Reusable water bottles (water coolers will be available to fill bottles)
• Insect repellent
• A chair or blanket for sitting around the campfire

More information and tickets HERE.

For more local events like the Spring Family Campout visit https://williamsonsource.com/local-living/

Please join our FREE Newsletter

Previous articleAce Hardware is Expanding in Williamson County
Jen Haley
Jen Haley
Growing up in rural Upstate New York, Jennifer has always enjoyed the simple pleasures in life. She is an outspoken advocate for animal rights and has opened her home to many rescues over the years. In her spare time, she enjoys antiquing, hiking, and gardening.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here