Create Lasting Memories at the Spring Family Campout at Stoney Creek Farm

The Spring Family Campout at Stoney Creek Farm (4700 Coe Ln, Franklin, TN 37064) takes place on April 26th, 2025 from 6:00 pm – April 27th, 2025 to 9:00 am.

The price is $25 per family. Contact Cori by email [email protected] or phone 615-542-3311.

Family Campout Agenda

-Kids nature program at 7:30 pm

-S’mores around the campfire!

-Dance party before bed

Come spend the night on the farm! Set up your tent and enjoy a fun family evening of games on the lawn, making smores around the campfire, and a Kids’ Nature Program at 7:30 pm.

We will have a snack shop set up with drinks, snacks, and s’mores kits available for purchase. Scout troops are encouraged to attend as this is a great way to earn your camping badge! All ages and abilities are welcome.

It’s important for families to learn great camping skills and this local farm is the perfect place for a safe and easy first time!

Arrival and Checkout Info

Arrival / Check out: 6:00 pm Saturday to 9:00 am Sunday

What to Bring for Family Campout

You will need to provide your own camping equipment. We recommend bringing:

• Tent (participants are responsible for setup & takedown of tents)

• Sleeping bags

• Flashlight or headlamp

• Reusable water bottles (water coolers will be available to fill bottles)

• Insect repellent

• A chair or blanket for sitting around the campfire

