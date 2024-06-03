OBITUARY: Bessie Capley

Bessie Capley, age 96 of Franklin, TN passed away June 1, 2024.

She was born in Williamson County, TN to the late Preston and Sarah Taylor.

Bessie loved the Lord, she loved her family and she loved spending time in her flower garden. She was a founding member of Grassland Heights Baptist Church. Bessie retired from Sears where she worked in customer service.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Johnny G. Capley; son, Anthony Capley; grandson, Marty Capley; brothers, Clarence Taylor and Buddy T. Taylor; sisters, Robbie Capley, Minnie Taylor, Lucille Chunn, Nettie Ragsdale and Anna Mae Marlin; daughter in-law, Delana Capley.

Bessie is survived by her children, Johnny Ray Capley of Nolensville, TN, Vickie (Bob) Whaley of Murfreesboro, TN, Larry Capley of Franklin, TN, Gary Capley (Mike Vaughn) of Nashville, TN and Vanessa (Chuck) Crook of Gallatin, TN; grandchildren, Shane (Page) Capley, Christopher Capley, Tammy (Rob) Monaghan, James Gamble, Bryan Capley, Celisa (Zach) Merkel, Kimberly (Corey) Hardin and Cody (Joleta) Crook; fifteen great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, June 6, 2024 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Jim Taylor will officiate. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

