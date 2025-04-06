Eric Church to Celebrate Album Release with Two Shows at The Pinnacle

Eric Church once again offers a unique live experience with an exclusive pair of shows set for May 23 and 24 at Nashville’s newest live music venue, The Pinnacle, in celebration of the release of his highly anticipated May 2 album, Evangeline vs. The Machine. Pre-order/pre-save the album HERE.

The one-off shows will see Church perform the new album in sequence for the first time, while also treating fans to a number of compelling performances of his most iconic hits. A self-proclaimed “album artist,” Church has always championed the power of cohesive storytelling, and Evangeline vs. The Machine is no exception. “An album is a snapshot in time that lasts for all time,” Church shares of the creative approach behind the highly-anticipated new project. “I believe in that time-tested tradition of making records that live and breathe as one piece of art – I think it’s important.”

“I’ve always let creativity be the muse. It’s been a compass for me,” he adds. “The people that I look up to in my career and the kind of musicians I gravitate to never did what I thought they were going to do next – and I love them for it. I never want our fans to get an album and go, ‘Oh, that’s like Chief or that’s like this.’ Painstakingly, I lose sleep at night to try to make sure that whatever we do creatively, they go, ‘Wow, that’s not what I thought.’ I think that’s my job as an artist.”

Lead single “Hands Of Time” is already impressing, having set a new personal record en route to becoming most added at Country radio this week with 135 first-week stations and earning immediate praise from fans and critics alike. Stereogum lauded the “juicy, fired-up Southern rocker about living in a world that increasingly makes no sense to you;” Rolling Stone celebrated the “nostalgic jukebox, full of allusions to songs and artists that were essential to Church’s career: Bob Seger and ‘Hollywood Nights,’ Tom Petty and ‘Even the Losers,’ AC/DC’s ‘Back in Black,’ and Willie and Waylon’s ‘Luckenbach, Texas,’ among them;” and Billboard honored the way “the song builds into a punchy, rock-fueled anthem as Church sings of turning to simple pleasures – particularly music – to fend off the impact of the passing decades.”

Among the other songs featured on the forthcoming Jay Joyce-produced album is “Darkest Hour,” released ahead of the project to support relief efforts following the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene in September 2024, with all of Church’s publishing royalties donated to provide ongoing funds in support of a more resilient future for his home state of North Carolina. “That song had the chance to change things—it already has,” Church reflects. “The greatest concert I’ve ever played was the Concert for Carolina – that’s the greatest thing I’ve been involved with. This song played a big part of that night and is a rallying cry for the people there that still need a lot of help. As a person who writes and performs a song, seeing it truly impact people’s lives is the greatest thing you can hope to accomplish.”

Also included is “Johnny,” a soul-stirring reinterpretation inspired by “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” and the Covenant School tragedy, which Church has previewed in limited settings at both his Chief’s To Beat The Devil residency and the recent Country Radio Seminar, leaving audiences in awe. “About a year ago, we had a shooting here in Nashville at the Covenant School,” he explained when introducing the song during CRS. “Where my kids go to school, my two boys, is about a mile from that school. I will tell you something, the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life – parent or otherwise – is dropping them off at that school the day after the shooting and watching them walk inside. I sat in the parking lot for a long time, and as fate would have it, as I was pulling out, Charlie Daniels was playing, ‘The Devil Went Down to Georgia.’ I remember thinking, man, we could use Johnny right now, because the Devil’s not in Georgia, he’s everywhere. I went home and wrote ‘Johnny’.”

For more information, visit EricChurch.com.

