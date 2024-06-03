Williamson County Property Transfers May 13, 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for May 13-17, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales PriceSubdivisionProperty AddressProperty
$1,062,500Mcdaniel Estates Sec1 Pb 69 Pg 1367204 Ludlow DrCollege Grove37046
$340,000Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 11 Pg 13 Block C1531125 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$1,650,000Glen Abbey Sec 1 Pb 59 Pg 1071791 Macallan DrBrentwood37027
$618,000Newport Crossing Sec 7 Pb 36 Pg 141028 Watauga CtThompson37179
$325,0007216 Fernvale RdFairview37062
$1,165,000Hurstbourne Park Sec 1 Pb 48 Pg 100215 Terri Park WayFranklin37067
$420,000Rosewood Est Pb 20 Pg 487188 Chester RdFairview37062
$1,006,001Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 1367340 Crowell DrCollege Grove37046
$739,114June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113106 Saddlewalk DrThompson's Station37179
$1,536,133Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 731045 Pasadena DrBrentwood37027
$1,437,515Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 133509 Josephine WayNolensville37135
$2,400,000Meadow Lake Sec 3 Pb 2 Pg 1145216 Williamsburg RdBrentwood37027
$1,500,000Jefferson Pb 8 Pg 116351 4th Ave SFranklin37064
$1,700,000Troubadour Ph1 Sec3 Pb 74 Pg 547239 Harlow DrCollege Grove37046
$1,100,000Indian Point Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 839205 Concord RdBrentwood37027
$890,000Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 78007 Headwaters DrFranklin37064
$1,165,000Riverbluff Sec4 Pb 70 Pg 452019 Cabell DrFranklin37064
$1,645,000Legends Ridge Sec 3 Pb 23 Pg 144513 Lake Valley CtFranklin37069
$1,425,000Breezeway Sec 5 Pb 58 Pg 1282200 Georgian CirFranklin37067
$2,087,000Edenbrook Estates Pb 47 Pg 1089521 Edenbrook CtBrentwood37027
$1,600,0001141 Carter StFranklin37064
$975,000Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-3 Pb 22 Pg 110516 Crofton Park LnFranklin37069
$1,464,085Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 1373544 Barnsley LnFranklin37067
$460,000Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 36 Pg 1311020 Misty Morn CirSpring Hill37174
$210,000Glenhaven 100 Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 217212 Dogwood DrFairview37062
$4,834,896Annandale Sec 2 Pb 43 Pg 91299 Jones PkwyBrentwood37027
$1,375,000Stephens Valley Sec2 Pb 70 Pg 42804 Carsten StNashville37221
$445,0006517 -a Peytonsville-arno RdCollege Grove37046
$796,495Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84507 Wilkerson PlaceSpring Hill37174
$475,000Cadet Homes Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 84103 Grenadier DrFranklin37064
$500,000Baronswood Sec 1 Pb 24 Pg 137320 Baronswood DrNolensville37135
$360,000Hardison Hills Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 251101 Downs Blvd #i-103Franklin37064
$5,925,000Crossroads South Sec 2 Pb 18 Pg 126112 Seaboard LnFranklin37067
$520,000Baronswood Sec 1 Pb 24 Pg 137320 Baronswood DrNolensville37135
$292,000School Heights Pb 5 Pg 787219 Bethshears RdFairview37062
$1,045,000Arrington Retreat Sec4 Pb 61 Pg 45786 French River RdNolensville37135
$1,750,000Layman Pb 59 Pg 642806 Leonard Creek LnArrington37014
$140,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503314 Sassafras LnThompson's Station37179
$540,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 513048 Inman DrThompson's Station37179
$1,349,900Kings Crossing Pb 48 Pg 1101388 Moonlight TrlBrentwood37027
$460,000Newport Crossing Sec 3 Pb 33 Pg 891100 Summerville CirThompson's Station37179
$1,635,000Chenoweth Sec 4 Pb 15 Pg 57914 Elmington CtBrentwood37027
$577,075Pepper Tree Cove Ph3 Pb 77 Pg 1007134 Pepper Tree CirFairview37062
$2,193,460Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 121678 Geralds DrBrentwood37027
$363,617Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 1241732 Briarmont PlaceBrentwood37027
$474,600Pepper Tree Cove Ph3 Pb 77 Pg 1007147 Pepper Tree CirFairview37062
$1,250,000Stags Leap Sec 2a Pb 52 Pg 386081 Stags Leap WayFranklin37064
$445,000Forrest Crossing Sec 3-b Pb 17 Pg 72022 Roderick CirFranklin37064
$269,999Meadows At Fairview Ph 1 Pb 26 Pg 1187120 Wheat RdFairview37062
$545,000Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 1293149 Winberry DrFranklin37064
$525,0004854 Smithson RdCollege Grove37046
$1,000,000Albany Pointe Sec 1 Pb 23 Pg 1132129 Albany DrFranklin37067
$2,350,000Legends Ridge Sec 8 Pb 28 Pg 62660 Legends Crest DrFranklin37069
$1,050,000Albany Pointe Sec 1 Pb 23 Pg 1132129 Albany DrFranklin37067
$795,0003022 Carters Creek PkFranklin37064
$810,000Forrest Crossing Sec 9-a Pb 12 Pg 135932 Riverview DrFranklin37064
$1,050,000Mcdaniel Farms Sec1 Pb 69 Pg 1306532 Windmill DrCollege Grove37046
$1,400,000Waterford Pb 11 Pg 716327 Waterford DrBrentwood37027
$925,000Sullivan Farms Sec E Pb 28 Pg 17108 Abercairn DrFranklin37064
$1,800,000Chardonnay Ph2 Sec6 Pb 59 Pg 783122 Butternut DrFranklin37067
$905,000Lockwood Glen Sec 3 Pb 60 Pg 33813 Caledonian CtFranklin37064
$1,050,000Wilson Pike Homes Pb 4 Pg 829013 Karen CtBrentwood37027
$462,052Riverview Park Sec 5-b Pb 8 Pg 109537 Riverview DrFranklin37064
$1,100,000Sullivan Farms Sec E Pb 28 Pg 17310 Stillcreek DrFranklin37064
$1,603,260Starnes Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 577028 Starnes Creek BlvdFranklin37064
$809,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503270 Sassafras LnThompson's Station37179
$4,600,0003033 Del Rio PkFranklin37069
$725,000Westhaven Sec 15 Pb 57 Pg 26106 Front St #12Franklin37064
$757,145Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 1223496 Burgate TrlThompson's Station37179
$800,000Founders Pointe Sec 9 Pb 27 Pg 15514 Antebellum CtFranklin37064
$635,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 1282694 Bramblewood LnThompson's Station37179
$2,094,900Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 356068 Pasquo RdNashville37221
$1,050,000Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68706 Mockingbird DrFranklin37069
$724,900Forrest Crossing Sec 7-a Pb 21 Pg 23523 Forrest Park CirFranklin37064
$665,000Spring Hill Place Sec 9 Pb 51 Pg 1471393 Round Hill LnSpring Hill37174
$582,500Meadowgreen Acres Pb 2 Pg 45404 Meadowgreen DrFranklin37064
$1,880,000Traditions Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 211923 Campfire CtBrentwood37027
$1,250,000Benington Sec10 Pb 65 Pg 972676 Benington PlaceNolensville37135
$871,237June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113108 Saddlewalk DrThompson's Station37179
$2,370,000Traditions Sec2 Pb 69 Pg 971939 Parade DrBrentwood37027
$1,490,000Brentwood9028 Church St EBrentwood37027
$425,500Forrest Crossing Pb 45 Pg 57311 S Royal Oaks Blvd 150aFranklin37064
$1,144,977Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 367043 Bolton StFranklin37064
$359,900Woodside Ph1b Pb 60 Pg 1412084 Hemlock DrSpring Hill37174
$456,400Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 851957 Amacher DrSpring Hill37174
$520,000Rolling Rivers Pb 2 Pg 110127 Daniels DrFranklin37064
$1,655,000Cedarmont Valley Est Sec 2 Pb 23 Pg 88704 Trotters CtFranklin37067
$475,000Peach Hollow RdFranklin37064
$1,600,000Westhaven Sec 24 Pb 50 Pg 191316 Jewell AveFranklin37064
$710,565Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 149000 Brookpark AveFranklin37064
$1,067,500Garden Club Sec 2 Pb 44 Pg 23031 Coral Bell LnFranklin37067
$815,000Rogersshire Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 88540 Bancroft WayFranklin37064
$720,000Cox RdCollege Grove37046
$3,225,000725 W Main St 203Franklin37064
$974,641Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 481273 Galloping Hill WayArrington37014
$384,000Prescott Place232 Stanton Hall LnFranklin37069
$1,250,236Lockwood Glen Sec12 Pb 77 Pg 118245 Halswelle DrFranklin37064
$1,170,768Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 481282 Galloping Hill WayArrington37014
$400,000Old Hwy 96Franklin37064
$1,352,000Breezeway Sec 5 Pb 58 Pg 128225 Danton CtFranklin37067
$589,900Burtonwood Ph 4 Pb 30 Pg 643202 Timberwood CtSpring Hill37174
$2,000,000Traditions Sec2 Pb 69 Pg 971933 Parade DrBrentwood37027
$1,200,000Vineyard Valley Sec1 Pb 69 Pg 1457001 Vineyard Valley DrCollege Grove37046
$1,257,000Breezeway Sec 5 Pb 58 Pg 128219 Danton CtFranklin37067
$1,316,750Westhaven Sec57 Pb 75 Pg 713055 Conar StFranklin37064
$1,400,000Gist Street Pb 65 Pg 72107 Gist StFranklin37064
$675,000Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 2 Pb 32 Pg 691705 Catalpa CtThompson's Station37179
$869,000Summerlyn Sec4 Pb 67 Pg 254660 Robin LnNolensville37135
$1,149,000Cornerstone Pb 38 Pg 57137 Cornerstone CirFranklin37064
$1,220,000Temple Hills Sec 14 Pb 25 Pg 37235 Temple Crest TrlFranklin37069
$625,000Westhaven Section 21 Revision 1 Pb 53 Pg 37318 Byron WayFranklin37064
$554,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 1282710 Bramblewood LnThompson's Station37179
$2,275,000Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 4 Pb 27 Pg 969615 Deer Track CtBrentwood37027
$920,000Fieldstone Farms Sec Aa Pb 27 Pg 36138 Carphilly CirFranklin37069
$1,145,802Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 1273042 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$550,000Wakefield Sec 4 Pb 42 Pg 674019 Marion DrSpring Hill37174
$707,130Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 149008 Brookpark AveFranklin37064
$656,445Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 142035 Canyon Echo DrFranklin37064
$585,000Buckner Crossing Sec 1 Pb 40 Pg 171091 Nealcrest CirSpring Hill37174
$400,000Wakefield Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 21015 Persimmon DrSpring Hill37174
$5,100,000Laurelbrooke Sec 10-b #10 Pb 38 Pg 861033 Vaughn Crest DrFranklin37069
$3,600,000Laurelbrooke Sec 13 Pb 35 Pg 701801 Waterstone CtFranklin37069
$792,720Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 78019 Headwaters DrFranklin37064
$1,473,000Chardonnay Sec 3 Pb 54 Pg 1164132 Mirrasou CtFranklin37067
$637,800Riverview Park Sec 5-b Pb 8 Pg 109527 Riverview DrFranklin37064
$856,000Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 827250 Fiddlers Glen DrArrington37014
$615,500Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 1 Pb 43 Pg 884708 Jobe TrlNolensville37135
$960,000Summerlyn Sec5 Pb 67 Pg 1143008 Bradfield DrNolensville37135
$1,680,000Grove Sec 6 Ph 4 Pb 63 Pg 478916 Calendula LnCollege Grove37046
$430,000Newport Crossing Sec 5 Pb 34 Pg 1231601 Bryson CvThompson's Station37179
$1,179,282Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 371120 Southbrooke Blvd

