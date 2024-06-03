Williamson County Property Transfers May 13, 2024

See where houses and property sold for May 13-17, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales Price Subdivision Property Address Property $1,062,500 Mcdaniel Estates Sec1 Pb 69 Pg 136 7204 Ludlow Dr College Grove 37046 $340,000 Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 11 Pg 13 Block C153 1125 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $1,650,000 Glen Abbey Sec 1 Pb 59 Pg 107 1791 Macallan Dr Brentwood 37027 $618,000 Newport Crossing Sec 7 Pb 36 Pg 14 1028 Watauga Ct Thompson 37179 $325,000 7216 Fernvale Rd Fairview 37062 $1,165,000 Hurstbourne Park Sec 1 Pb 48 Pg 100 215 Terri Park Way Franklin 37067 $420,000 Rosewood Est Pb 20 Pg 48 7188 Chester Rd Fairview 37062 $1,006,001 Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136 7340 Crowell Dr College Grove 37046 $739,114 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 106 Saddlewalk Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $1,536,133 Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73 1045 Pasadena Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,437,515 Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 13 3509 Josephine Way Nolensville 37135 $2,400,000 Meadow Lake Sec 3 Pb 2 Pg 114 5216 Williamsburg Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,500,000 Jefferson Pb 8 Pg 116 351 4th Ave S Franklin 37064 $1,700,000 Troubadour Ph1 Sec3 Pb 74 Pg 54 7239 Harlow Dr College Grove 37046 $1,100,000 Indian Point Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 83 9205 Concord Rd Brentwood 37027 $890,000 Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7 8007 Headwaters Dr Franklin 37064 $1,165,000 Riverbluff Sec4 Pb 70 Pg 45 2019 Cabell Dr Franklin 37064 $1,645,000 Legends Ridge Sec 3 Pb 23 Pg 144 513 Lake Valley Ct Franklin 37069 $1,425,000 Breezeway Sec 5 Pb 58 Pg 128 2200 Georgian Cir Franklin 37067 $2,087,000 Edenbrook Estates Pb 47 Pg 108 9521 Edenbrook Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,600,000 1141 Carter St Franklin 37064 $975,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-3 Pb 22 Pg 110 516 Crofton Park Ln Franklin 37069 $1,464,085 Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 137 3544 Barnsley Ln Franklin 37067 $460,000 Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 36 Pg 131 1020 Misty Morn Cir Spring Hill 37174 $210,000 Glenhaven 100 Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 21 7212 Dogwood Dr Fairview 37062 $4,834,896 Annandale Sec 2 Pb 43 Pg 91 299 Jones Pkwy Brentwood 37027 $1,375,000 Stephens Valley Sec2 Pb 70 Pg 42 804 Carsten St Nashville 37221 $445,000 6517 -a Peytonsville-arno Rd College Grove 37046 $796,495 Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84 507 Wilkerson Place Spring Hill 37174 $475,000 Cadet Homes Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 84 103 Grenadier Dr Franklin 37064 $500,000 Baronswood Sec 1 Pb 24 Pg 137 320 Baronswood Dr Nolensville 37135 $360,000 Hardison Hills Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 25 1101 Downs Blvd #i-103 Franklin 37064 $5,925,000 Crossroads South Sec 2 Pb 18 Pg 126 112 Seaboard Ln Franklin 37067 $520,000 Baronswood Sec 1 Pb 24 Pg 137 320 Baronswood Dr Nolensville 37135 $292,000 School Heights Pb 5 Pg 78 7219 Bethshears Rd Fairview 37062 $1,045,000 Arrington Retreat Sec4 Pb 61 Pg 45 786 French River Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,750,000 Layman Pb 59 Pg 64 2806 Leonard Creek Ln Arrington 37014 $140,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3314 Sassafras Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $540,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51 3048 Inman Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $1,349,900 Kings Crossing Pb 48 Pg 110 1388 Moonlight Trl Brentwood 37027 $460,000 Newport Crossing Sec 3 Pb 33 Pg 89 1100 Summerville Cir Thompson's Station 37179 $1,635,000 Chenoweth Sec 4 Pb 15 Pg 57 914 Elmington Ct Brentwood 37027 $577,075 Pepper Tree Cove Ph3 Pb 77 Pg 100 7134 Pepper Tree Cir Fairview 37062 $2,193,460 Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12 1678 Geralds Dr Brentwood 37027 $363,617 Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 124 1732 Briarmont Place Brentwood 37027 $474,600 Pepper Tree Cove Ph3 Pb 77 Pg 100 7147 Pepper Tree Cir Fairview 37062 $1,250,000 Stags Leap Sec 2a Pb 52 Pg 38 6081 Stags Leap Way Franklin 37064 $445,000 Forrest Crossing Sec 3-b Pb 17 Pg 7 2022 Roderick Cir Franklin 37064 $269,999 Meadows At Fairview Ph 1 Pb 26 Pg 118 7120 Wheat Rd Fairview 37062 $545,000 Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 129 3149 Winberry Dr Franklin 37064 $525,000 4854 Smithson Rd College Grove 37046 $1,000,000 Albany Pointe Sec 1 Pb 23 Pg 113 2129 Albany Dr Franklin 37067 $2,350,000 Legends Ridge Sec 8 Pb 28 Pg 62 660 Legends Crest Dr Franklin 37069 $1,050,000 Albany Pointe Sec 1 Pb 23 Pg 113 2129 Albany Dr Franklin 37067 $795,000 3022 Carters Creek Pk Franklin 37064 $810,000 Forrest Crossing Sec 9-a Pb 12 Pg 135 932 Riverview Dr Franklin 37064 $1,050,000 Mcdaniel Farms Sec1 Pb 69 Pg 130 6532 Windmill Dr College Grove 37046 $1,400,000 Waterford Pb 11 Pg 71 6327 Waterford Dr Brentwood 37027 $925,000 Sullivan Farms Sec E Pb 28 Pg 17 108 Abercairn Dr Franklin 37064 $1,800,000 Chardonnay Ph2 Sec6 Pb 59 Pg 78 3122 Butternut Dr Franklin 37067 $905,000 Lockwood Glen Sec 3 Pb 60 Pg 33 813 Caledonian Ct Franklin 37064 $1,050,000 Wilson Pike Homes Pb 4 Pg 82 9013 Karen Ct Brentwood 37027 $462,052 Riverview Park Sec 5-b Pb 8 Pg 109 537 Riverview Dr Franklin 37064 $1,100,000 Sullivan Farms Sec E Pb 28 Pg 17 310 Stillcreek Dr Franklin 37064 $1,603,260 Starnes Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 57 7028 Starnes Creek Blvd Franklin 37064 $809,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3270 Sassafras Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $4,600,000 3033 Del Rio Pk Franklin 37069 $725,000 Westhaven Sec 15 Pb 57 Pg 26 106 Front St #12 Franklin 37064 $757,145 Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122 3496 Burgate Trl Thompson's Station 37179 $800,000 Founders Pointe Sec 9 Pb 27 Pg 15 514 Antebellum Ct Franklin 37064 $635,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128 2694 Bramblewood Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $2,094,900 Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35 6068 Pasquo Rd Nashville 37221 $1,050,000 Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68 706 Mockingbird Dr Franklin 37069 $724,900 Forrest Crossing Sec 7-a Pb 21 Pg 23 523 Forrest Park Cir Franklin 37064 $665,000 Spring Hill Place Sec 9 Pb 51 Pg 147 1393 Round Hill Ln Spring Hill 37174 $582,500 Meadowgreen Acres Pb 2 Pg 45 404 Meadowgreen Dr Franklin 37064 $1,880,000 Traditions Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 21 1923 Campfire Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,250,000 Benington Sec10 Pb 65 Pg 97 2676 Benington Place Nolensville 37135 $871,237 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 108 Saddlewalk Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $2,370,000 Traditions Sec2 Pb 69 Pg 97 1939 Parade Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,490,000 Brentwood 9028 Church St E Brentwood 37027 $425,500 Forrest Crossing Pb 45 Pg 57 311 S Royal Oaks Blvd 150a Franklin 37064 $1,144,977 Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36 7043 Bolton St Franklin 37064 $359,900 Woodside Ph1b Pb 60 Pg 141 2084 Hemlock Dr Spring Hill 37174 $456,400 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 1957 Amacher Dr Spring Hill 37174 $520,000 Rolling Rivers Pb 2 Pg 110 127 Daniels Dr Franklin 37064 $1,655,000 Cedarmont Valley Est Sec 2 Pb 23 Pg 88 704 Trotters Ct Franklin 37067 $475,000 Peach Hollow Rd Franklin 37064 $1,600,000 Westhaven Sec 24 Pb 50 Pg 19 1316 Jewell Ave Franklin 37064 $710,565 Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14 9000 Brookpark Ave Franklin 37064 $1,067,500 Garden Club Sec 2 Pb 44 Pg 2 3031 Coral Bell Ln Franklin 37067 $815,000 Rogersshire Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 88 540 Bancroft Way Franklin 37064 $720,000 Cox Rd College Grove 37046 $3,225,000 725 W Main St 203 Franklin 37064 $974,641 Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48 1273 Galloping Hill Way Arrington 37014 $384,000 Prescott Place 232 Stanton Hall Ln Franklin 37069 $1,250,236 Lockwood Glen Sec12 Pb 77 Pg 118 245 Halswelle Dr Franklin 37064 $1,170,768 Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48 1282 Galloping Hill Way Arrington 37014 $400,000 Old Hwy 96 Franklin 37064 $1,352,000 Breezeway Sec 5 Pb 58 Pg 128 225 Danton Ct Franklin 37067 $589,900 Burtonwood Ph 4 Pb 30 Pg 64 3202 Timberwood Ct Spring Hill 37174 $2,000,000 Traditions Sec2 Pb 69 Pg 97 1933 Parade Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,200,000 Vineyard Valley Sec1 Pb 69 Pg 145 7001 Vineyard Valley Dr College Grove 37046 $1,257,000 Breezeway Sec 5 Pb 58 Pg 128 219 Danton Ct Franklin 37067 $1,316,750 Westhaven Sec57 Pb 75 Pg 71 3055 Conar St Franklin 37064 $1,400,000 Gist Street Pb 65 Pg 72 107 Gist St Franklin 37064 $675,000 Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 2 Pb 32 Pg 69 1705 Catalpa Ct Thompson's Station 37179 $869,000 Summerlyn Sec4 Pb 67 Pg 25 4660 Robin Ln Nolensville 37135 $1,149,000 Cornerstone Pb 38 Pg 57 137 Cornerstone Cir Franklin 37064 $1,220,000 Temple Hills Sec 14 Pb 25 Pg 37 235 Temple Crest Trl Franklin 37069 $625,000 Westhaven Section 21 Revision 1 Pb 53 Pg 37 318 Byron Way Franklin 37064 $554,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128 2710 Bramblewood Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $2,275,000 Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 4 Pb 27 Pg 96 9615 Deer Track Ct Brentwood 37027 $920,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec Aa Pb 27 Pg 36 138 Carphilly Cir Franklin 37069 $1,145,802 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 127 3042 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $550,000 Wakefield Sec 4 Pb 42 Pg 67 4019 Marion Dr Spring Hill 37174 $707,130 Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14 9008 Brookpark Ave Franklin 37064 $656,445 Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14 2035 Canyon Echo Dr Franklin 37064 $585,000 Buckner Crossing Sec 1 Pb 40 Pg 17 1091 Nealcrest Cir Spring Hill 37174 $400,000 Wakefield Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 2 1015 Persimmon Dr Spring Hill 37174 $5,100,000 Laurelbrooke Sec 10-b #10 Pb 38 Pg 86 1033 Vaughn Crest Dr Franklin 37069 $3,600,000 Laurelbrooke Sec 13 Pb 35 Pg 70 1801 Waterstone Ct Franklin 37069 $792,720 Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7 8019 Headwaters Dr Franklin 37064 $1,473,000 Chardonnay Sec 3 Pb 54 Pg 116 4132 Mirrasou Ct Franklin 37067 $637,800 Riverview Park Sec 5-b Pb 8 Pg 109 527 Riverview Dr Franklin 37064 $856,000 Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82 7250 Fiddlers Glen Dr Arrington 37014 $615,500 Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 1 Pb 43 Pg 88 4708 Jobe Trl Nolensville 37135 $960,000 Summerlyn Sec5 Pb 67 Pg 114 3008 Bradfield Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,680,000 Grove Sec 6 Ph 4 Pb 63 Pg 47 8916 Calendula Ln College Grove 37046 $430,000 Newport Crossing Sec 5 Pb 34 Pg 123 1601 Bryson Cv Thompson's Station 37179 $1,179,282 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 37 1120 Southbrooke Blvd

