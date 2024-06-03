Williamson County Property Transfers May 13, 2024

See where houses and property sold for May 13-17, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Property Address
|Property
|$1,062,500
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec1 Pb 69 Pg 136
|7204 Ludlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$340,000
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 11 Pg 13 Block C153
|1125 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,650,000
|Glen Abbey Sec 1 Pb 59 Pg 107
|1791 Macallan Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$618,000
|Newport Crossing Sec 7 Pb 36 Pg 14
|1028 Watauga Ct
|Thompson
|37179
|$325,000
|7216 Fernvale Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,165,000
|Hurstbourne Park Sec 1 Pb 48 Pg 100
|215 Terri Park Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$420,000
|Rosewood Est Pb 20 Pg 48
|7188 Chester Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,006,001
|Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136
|7340 Crowell Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$739,114
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|106 Saddlewalk Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,536,133
|Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73
|1045 Pasadena Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,437,515
|Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 13
|3509 Josephine Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,400,000
|Meadow Lake Sec 3 Pb 2 Pg 114
|5216 Williamsburg Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,500,000
|Jefferson Pb 8 Pg 116
|351 4th Ave S
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,700,000
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec3 Pb 74 Pg 54
|7239 Harlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,100,000
|Indian Point Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 83
|9205 Concord Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$890,000
|Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7
|8007 Headwaters Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,165,000
|Riverbluff Sec4 Pb 70 Pg 45
|2019 Cabell Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,645,000
|Legends Ridge Sec 3 Pb 23 Pg 144
|513 Lake Valley Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,425,000
|Breezeway Sec 5 Pb 58 Pg 128
|2200 Georgian Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,087,000
|Edenbrook Estates Pb 47 Pg 108
|9521 Edenbrook Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,600,000
|1141 Carter St
|Franklin
|37064
|$975,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-3 Pb 22 Pg 110
|516 Crofton Park Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,464,085
|Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 137
|3544 Barnsley Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$460,000
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 36 Pg 131
|1020 Misty Morn Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$210,000
|Glenhaven 100 Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 21
|7212 Dogwood Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$4,834,896
|Annandale Sec 2 Pb 43 Pg 91
|299 Jones Pkwy
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,375,000
|Stephens Valley Sec2 Pb 70 Pg 42
|804 Carsten St
|Nashville
|37221
|$445,000
|6517 -a Peytonsville-arno Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$796,495
|Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84
|507 Wilkerson Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$475,000
|Cadet Homes Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 84
|103 Grenadier Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$500,000
|Baronswood Sec 1 Pb 24 Pg 137
|320 Baronswood Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$360,000
|Hardison Hills Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 25
|1101 Downs Blvd #i-103
|Franklin
|37064
|$5,925,000
|Crossroads South Sec 2 Pb 18 Pg 126
|112 Seaboard Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$520,000
|Baronswood Sec 1 Pb 24 Pg 137
|320 Baronswood Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$292,000
|School Heights Pb 5 Pg 78
|7219 Bethshears Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,045,000
|Arrington Retreat Sec4 Pb 61 Pg 45
|786 French River Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,750,000
|Layman Pb 59 Pg 64
|2806 Leonard Creek Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$140,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3314 Sassafras Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$540,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51
|3048 Inman Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,349,900
|Kings Crossing Pb 48 Pg 110
|1388 Moonlight Trl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$460,000
|Newport Crossing Sec 3 Pb 33 Pg 89
|1100 Summerville Cir
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,635,000
|Chenoweth Sec 4 Pb 15 Pg 57
|914 Elmington Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$577,075
|Pepper Tree Cove Ph3 Pb 77 Pg 100
|7134 Pepper Tree Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,193,460
|Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12
|1678 Geralds Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$363,617
|Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 124
|1732 Briarmont Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|$474,600
|Pepper Tree Cove Ph3 Pb 77 Pg 100
|7147 Pepper Tree Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,250,000
|Stags Leap Sec 2a Pb 52 Pg 38
|6081 Stags Leap Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$445,000
|Forrest Crossing Sec 3-b Pb 17 Pg 7
|2022 Roderick Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$269,999
|Meadows At Fairview Ph 1 Pb 26 Pg 118
|7120 Wheat Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$545,000
|Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 129
|3149 Winberry Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$525,000
|4854 Smithson Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,000,000
|Albany Pointe Sec 1 Pb 23 Pg 113
|2129 Albany Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,350,000
|Legends Ridge Sec 8 Pb 28 Pg 62
|660 Legends Crest Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,050,000
|Albany Pointe Sec 1 Pb 23 Pg 113
|2129 Albany Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$795,000
|3022 Carters Creek Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$810,000
|Forrest Crossing Sec 9-a Pb 12 Pg 135
|932 Riverview Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,050,000
|Mcdaniel Farms Sec1 Pb 69 Pg 130
|6532 Windmill Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,400,000
|Waterford Pb 11 Pg 71
|6327 Waterford Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$925,000
|Sullivan Farms Sec E Pb 28 Pg 17
|108 Abercairn Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,800,000
|Chardonnay Ph2 Sec6 Pb 59 Pg 78
|3122 Butternut Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$905,000
|Lockwood Glen Sec 3 Pb 60 Pg 33
|813 Caledonian Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,050,000
|Wilson Pike Homes Pb 4 Pg 82
|9013 Karen Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$462,052
|Riverview Park Sec 5-b Pb 8 Pg 109
|537 Riverview Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,100,000
|Sullivan Farms Sec E Pb 28 Pg 17
|310 Stillcreek Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,603,260
|Starnes Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 57
|7028 Starnes Creek Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$809,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3270 Sassafras Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$4,600,000
|3033 Del Rio Pk
|Franklin
|37069
|$725,000
|Westhaven Sec 15 Pb 57 Pg 26
|106 Front St #12
|Franklin
|37064
|$757,145
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122
|3496 Burgate Trl
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$800,000
|Founders Pointe Sec 9 Pb 27 Pg 15
|514 Antebellum Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$635,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128
|2694 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$2,094,900
|Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35
|6068 Pasquo Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,050,000
|Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68
|706 Mockingbird Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$724,900
|Forrest Crossing Sec 7-a Pb 21 Pg 23
|523 Forrest Park Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$665,000
|Spring Hill Place Sec 9 Pb 51 Pg 147
|1393 Round Hill Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$582,500
|Meadowgreen Acres Pb 2 Pg 45
|404 Meadowgreen Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,880,000
|Traditions Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 21
|1923 Campfire Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,250,000
|Benington Sec10 Pb 65 Pg 97
|2676 Benington Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$871,237
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|108 Saddlewalk Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$2,370,000
|Traditions Sec2 Pb 69 Pg 97
|1939 Parade Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,490,000
|Brentwood
|9028 Church St E
|Brentwood
|37027
|$425,500
|Forrest Crossing Pb 45 Pg 57
|311 S Royal Oaks Blvd 150a
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,144,977
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36
|7043 Bolton St
|Franklin
|37064
|$359,900
|Woodside Ph1b Pb 60 Pg 141
|2084 Hemlock Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$456,400
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|1957 Amacher Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$520,000
|Rolling Rivers Pb 2 Pg 110
|127 Daniels Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,655,000
|Cedarmont Valley Est Sec 2 Pb 23 Pg 88
|704 Trotters Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$475,000
|Peach Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,600,000
|Westhaven Sec 24 Pb 50 Pg 19
|1316 Jewell Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$710,565
|Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14
|9000 Brookpark Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,067,500
|Garden Club Sec 2 Pb 44 Pg 2
|3031 Coral Bell Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$815,000
|Rogersshire Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 88
|540 Bancroft Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$720,000
|Cox Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$3,225,000
|725 W Main St 203
|Franklin
|37064
|$974,641
|Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48
|1273 Galloping Hill Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$384,000
|Prescott Place
|232 Stanton Hall Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,250,236
|Lockwood Glen Sec12 Pb 77 Pg 118
|245 Halswelle Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,170,768
|Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48
|1282 Galloping Hill Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$400,000
|Old Hwy 96
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,352,000
|Breezeway Sec 5 Pb 58 Pg 128
|225 Danton Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$589,900
|Burtonwood Ph 4 Pb 30 Pg 64
|3202 Timberwood Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,000,000
|Traditions Sec2 Pb 69 Pg 97
|1933 Parade Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,200,000
|Vineyard Valley Sec1 Pb 69 Pg 145
|7001 Vineyard Valley Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,257,000
|Breezeway Sec 5 Pb 58 Pg 128
|219 Danton Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,316,750
|Westhaven Sec57 Pb 75 Pg 71
|3055 Conar St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,400,000
|Gist Street Pb 65 Pg 72
|107 Gist St
|Franklin
|37064
|$675,000
|Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 2 Pb 32 Pg 69
|1705 Catalpa Ct
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$869,000
|Summerlyn Sec4 Pb 67 Pg 25
|4660 Robin Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,149,000
|Cornerstone Pb 38 Pg 57
|137 Cornerstone Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,220,000
|Temple Hills Sec 14 Pb 25 Pg 37
|235 Temple Crest Trl
|Franklin
|37069
|$625,000
|Westhaven Section 21 Revision 1 Pb 53 Pg 37
|318 Byron Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$554,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128
|2710 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$2,275,000
|Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 4 Pb 27 Pg 96
|9615 Deer Track Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$920,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Aa Pb 27 Pg 36
|138 Carphilly Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,145,802
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 127
|3042 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$550,000
|Wakefield Sec 4 Pb 42 Pg 67
|4019 Marion Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$707,130
|Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14
|9008 Brookpark Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$656,445
|Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14
|2035 Canyon Echo Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$585,000
|Buckner Crossing Sec 1 Pb 40 Pg 17
|1091 Nealcrest Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$400,000
|Wakefield Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 2
|1015 Persimmon Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$5,100,000
|Laurelbrooke Sec 10-b #10 Pb 38 Pg 86
|1033 Vaughn Crest Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$3,600,000
|Laurelbrooke Sec 13 Pb 35 Pg 70
|1801 Waterstone Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$792,720
|Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7
|8019 Headwaters Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,473,000
|Chardonnay Sec 3 Pb 54 Pg 116
|4132 Mirrasou Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$637,800
|Riverview Park Sec 5-b Pb 8 Pg 109
|527 Riverview Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$856,000
|Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82
|7250 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$615,500
|Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 1 Pb 43 Pg 88
|4708 Jobe Trl
|Nolensville
|37135
|$960,000
|Summerlyn Sec5 Pb 67 Pg 114
|3008 Bradfield Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,680,000
|Grove Sec 6 Ph 4 Pb 63 Pg 47
|8916 Calendula Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$430,000
|Newport Crossing Sec 5 Pb 34 Pg 123
|1601 Bryson Cv
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,179,282
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 37
|1120 Southbrooke Blvd
Please join our FREE Newsletter