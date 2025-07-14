Discover Exclusive Collectibles at the Tennessee Book and Ephemera Fair

The Tennessee Book and Ephemera Fair will take place from Friday, July 25th – Sunday, July 27th, 2025 at The Factory at Franklin (230 Franklin Road Franklin, TN 37064). A book fair in the heart of Tennessee. Dealers from across the country will feature Historical documents, First Editions, Fine Bindings, Maps, Ephemera, Vintage Books, and more.

Welcome to the Tennessee Book and Ephemera Fair, where book lovers and collectors come together in a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere. The vision of the event is to create the perfect environment for book enthusiasts to explore, discover, and connect with expert dealers from across the country.

The fair will take place at the historic Factory at Franklin in Franklin, Tennessee, a setting rich in charm and history. Attendees will have the opportunity to browse a curated selection of rare and collectible books, first editions, vintage volumes, postcards, prints, fine bindings, leather-bound sets, maps, and more.

Whether you’re a seasoned collector or simply passionate about books, this event promises a unique opportunity to uncover literary treasures and engage with knowledgeable dealers.

Show Hours:

Friday Night Preview 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Saturday 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Sunday 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Saturday and Sunday: Free Admission.

