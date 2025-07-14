Missing Teen: 15-year-old Maleah Pillow of Columbia

The Columbia Police Department is trying to locate a 15-year-old runaway juvenile, Maleah Pillow.

She was last seen on July 5th, 2025, in the area of Timber Trail. Pillow is 5’08” tall and weighs 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Any person with additional information that may assist in this or any other investigation is encouraged to contact Columbia Police Department Dispatch (24 hours) at 931-388-2727, Maury County Crime stoppers at 931-381-4900, or Columbia Police SAFE Tip Email to [email protected]

