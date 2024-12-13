OBITUARY: Mary Katherine “Katy” Enoch

Mary Katherine (“Katy”) Enoch passed away on December 11, 2024. Katy was a beloved daughter, granddaughter, niece, aunt and friend.

Katy was born on July 8, 1991 in Nashville, Tennessee. She attended Battle Ground Academy, Franklin High School and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga where she studied marketing.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Mary Beth Beasley Enoch and Jackie and Bo Orand and her brother, Wilson Holt Enoch.

Katy is survived by her parents, Tommy and Nancy Enoch, her twin brother, Thomas Enoch, her niece, Willow Enoch, her grandfather, Paul W. Enoch (Janice) and several aunts, uncles and cousins. She is also survived by her partner, Chris Matus.

Katy was quick-witted, fun, creative and authentic. She used her talents and entrepreneurial spirit to create her own market in repurposed goods. She delighted in being an aunt to her niece, Willow, and will be dearly missed by her friends and family who loved her so much.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, December 14th at 11:30 am at Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 10:30 am. Pallbearers will be: Megan Sullivan, Kevin Matus, Alex Hilburn, Roe Moore, Mack Enoch, Ellie Moore, Sarah Enoch Bolen, Annie Enoch and Lilly Enoch.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in honor of Katy.