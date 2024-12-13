Audio Innovation Leader L-Acoustics to Open Future Americas Operations HQ in Nashville

L-Acoustics, a global creator of professional sound technology, will open office space at Nashville Yards. Expected to launch in the summer of 2025, it will become the company’s major operations and creative hub for the Americas, joining its global hubs in Paris, Los Angeles, London, and Singapore.

“The opening of our Americas headquarters in Nashville, the Music City, marks a significant milestone for L-Acoustics globally and reinforces our commitment to serving our partners throughout North America from a central location, said Laurent Vaissié, co-CEO of L-Acoustics.

L-Acoustics will be located in the development’s creative office building on the 4th level, along with AEG Presents. Anchored by CAA, the creative office building at Nashville Yards showcases an articulated metal façade with ultra-clear glazing, the layered floor plates allow outdoor private terraces on every floor. Adjacent to The Pinnacle, the development’s indoor live music and event venue, the building rises eleven stories above Church Street with large 40,000+ square foot floorplates, soaring ceiling heights, three levels of curated retail, dining, and entertainment along with best-in-class private amenities including meeting hubs, entertainment spaces, and a large outdoor vegetated deck overlooking Nashville Yards.

L-Acoustics will maintain a strong presence on the West Coast with global business, product management, communication, and application leadership functions based in Westlake Village, California.

L-Acoustics technology is installed in over 10,000 premium venues around the globe and used by top music festivals and tours worldwide.

The Pinnacle, the state-of-the-art music and event venue at Nashville Yards, will feature an L-Acoustics K2 professionals sound system installed by Clair Global.

“We are thrilled that L-Acoustics has selected Nashville Yards as its southeastern US home and showcase,” said Ted Tanner, Executive Vice President of Real Estate Development for AEG. “Joining companies such as AEG Presents and CAA as anchors of our creative office building in the heart of our vibrant new entertainment district will further establish Nashville Yards as the City’s newest hub for innovative organizations.”

For more information about Nashville Yards, visit nashvilleyards.com. For more information about L-Acoustics, visit l-acoustics.com.

