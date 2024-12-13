OneGenAway to Provide Free Groceries in Nashville

Franklin-based nonprofit OneGenAway will host a drive-thru Mobile Pantry event, providing free groceries to anyone in need on Saturday, December 14 at Maplewood High School (401 Walton Lane). Recipients will receive fresh produce, pantry staples and more.

Distribution begins at 9:00 a.m. and continues until food runs out (approximately 9:45 a.m.).

Volunteers are encouraged to arrive at 7:30 a.m. No registration needed to volunteer.

The event is open to anyone seeking food assistance. OneGenAway operates its Mobile Pantry almost every Saturday throughout its service area, which includes Middle Tennessee, North Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.

First come, first served.

