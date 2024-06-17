OBITUARY: Mary Frances Moran

Mary Frances Moran, age 70 of Fairview, TN passed away June 14, 2024.

She was born in Nashville, TN to the late Arthur & Catherine Baker.

Mary loved her family dearly. She enjoyed cooking, camping, going to the beach and visiting the mountains.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Ray Moran, Sr.; son, Thomas Ray Moran, Jr. and brother, Ronnie Baker.

She is survived by her daughter, Karen Moran of Fairview, TN; brother, Lloyd Baker of Ashland City, TN; sisters, Theresa (Mike) Gregory of Madison, TN, Christine Davis of Clarksville, TN, Pam Baker of Hendersonville, TN, Judy Stewart of Nashville, TN and Joyce Hall of Ashland City, TN; grandsons, Justin Moran of Fairview, TN and Jacob Moran of Fairview, TN; daughter-in-law, Stella Moran of Fairview, TN and many other loving family members.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday, June 19, 2024 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Jim Taylor will officiate. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to the Mary Moran Memorial Fund.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

