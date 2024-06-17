OBITUARY: Barbara Martin Rich

Barbara Martin Rich went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on June 14, 2024, in Franklin, TN.

She was born Barbara Jean Martin to Dupree Leland Martin and Annie Young Martin in Greenville, SC, on June 3, 1942.

Barbara is survived by five of her children, Chris (Caprice) Rich of Monrovia, CA, Martin Rich of San Marcos, TX, Susan (Doug) Harris of Franklin, TN, Greg Martin of Seneca, SC, and Lauren (Jeff) Ozmen of San Marcos, TX. Her grandchildren Cory Simpson, Sela Rich, Garrett Martin, Tanner Simpson, Kallie Martin, Colt Ozmen, Dawson Rich, Jordan (Matthew) Ruelas, Mandy Rich and Angelica Lollock, as well as her four great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her high school sweetheart and husband of 57 years, Robert Hale Rich, Jr., son David Brian Rich, grandson Joel Ryan Rich, both of her parents, and brother Alton Dupree Martin.

Barbara was Valedictorian of the last graduating class of Paris High School, Greenville, SC, in 1960, and went on to attend the University of South Carolina on a full academic scholarship. She was an amazing woman, a loving wife, a wonderful mother, and incredible friend to so many people.

In addition to her family, her true passion was sharing her faith in Jesus. She had a true servant’s heart and enjoyed singing in the church choir, mentoring and investing her time in the youth of the church alongside her husband, Bob, and leading numerous ladies Bible studies over the years.

A celebration of life gathering will be held in California on a date within the coming months. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Barbara’s memory to Turning Point Ministries PO Box 3838 San Diego, CA 92163 or online at www.davidjeremiah.org.

