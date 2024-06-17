Nashville SC Earns Scoreless Draw at New York Red Bulls



(June 15, 2024) – Nashville Soccer Club secured a scoreless draw against the New York Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena, extending their unbeaten streak to five out of their last six matches (2W-1L-3D), including three consecutive away games.

Nashville SC goalkeeper Joe Willis earned his fifth clean sheet of the season with a five-save performance. Willis has now recorded three shutouts against the Red Bulls while playing for Nashville, with two of those coming this season (February 25, 2024, and June 15, 2024).

Source: Nashville SC

