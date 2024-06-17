OBITUARY: Janie Akins Yates

Janie Akins Yates, age 76 of Nolensville, Tennessee passed away on Friday, June 14, 2024.
Survived by husband, Grady Yates; daughters, Lori (Charles) Flippen and Misty Thompson; son, Jimmy (Brandy) Yates; grandchildren, Mindy (Eric) Braughton, Maya (Jordan) Kessler, Aaron Sohrabi, Haley Sohrabi, Chloe Yates and Cameron Yates; and sister, Barbara Gregory.
Graveside services will be conducted by Wendell Byrd on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. at Nolensville Cemetery, Nolensville, TN. Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com
