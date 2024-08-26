OBITUARY: Lola Carole Sims Hallum

Lola Carole Sims Hallum, age 90 of Franklin, TN passed away August 24, 2024.

She was born in Lincoln, NE to the late Hines & Ann Sims.

She was a graduate of George Peabody College for Teachers. Carole received her master’s degree in early childhood education at Auburn University at Montgomery. She was an elementary school teacher for many years. Carole was also a pre-school minister for many years at First Baptist Church Montgomery and pre-school teacher at First Baptist Church Nashville. She retired from LifeWay where she served as the pre-school literature editor.

Carole is preceded in death by her sisters, Jean Ferdon and Betty Fox; great-grandson, Josiah Hallum.

She is survived by her son, David (Kim) Hallum of Franklin, TN; daughter, Carole (Tom) Hall of Prattville, AL; grandchildren, Christopher (Shirelle) Hallum, Daniel (Jordan) Hallum, Lizzie (Nayt) Cochran, Caroline (Elisha) Chandler, Jackson Hallum and Zach (Marren) Hall; great-grandchildren, Nora & Jamie Hallum, Odelia & Myer Hallum, Forrest Cochran, Adalyn & Aurora Hall and several loving nieces & nephews.

Graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, August 28, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Tony Rankin will officiate. Pallbearers will be Christopher Hallum, Daniel Hallum Jackson Hallum, Nayt Cochran, Elisha Chandler and Tom Hall. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Nashville or the charity of your choice. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2298. www.williamsonmemorial.com

