OBITUARY: Bilha Ramírez Alegría

Bilha Ramírez Alegría was born on August 31, 1950 in San Francisco de Berlanga, Nuevo León, México. Bilha passed away on August 24, 2024 at the age of 73 in Franklin, TN.

Bilha was preceded in death by her parents, United Methodist minister Rev. Ramón Ramírez, Sr. and Esperanza Ramírez.

Bilha is survived by her husband of 49 years, Raúl; daughters, Cynthia Alegría and Monica Alegría Frazier; grandchildren, Geoffrey Alan Booker, Jr., Alisha Michelle Frazier, Jameson Raúl Frazier; her siblings, Irma R. Garza, Eunice R. García, Priscilla R. Patterson, Ramón Ramírez, Jr. and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Bilha worked in the Napa Valley Unified School District, in Napa, CA from 1989-1994. Bilha worked and served within organizations of the United Methodist Church for over 35 years. Bilha served the United Methodist Communications (UMCOM) in Evanston, IL and Nashville, TN with the El Intérprete Magazine, Infoserv and Spanish media resources.

Bilha also served the United Methodist Publishing House as an editor for Spanish language Sunday School publications. Bilha retired from UMCOM in 2014. Bilha was featured in several YouTube UMCOM videos for Mexican cuisine for Our United Methodist Table.

Bilha was a native of México, was educated in the public schools of México and Texas, received her Bachelor of Science degree from Pan American University, Edinburg, Texas and was a licensed school teacher in Texas and Tennessee. Bilha served on the Board of Directors of the General Board of Higher Education and Ministry from 1984-1987.

Bilha will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, sister, and daughter, and a cherished friend who touched the hearts and lives of many. Bilha was a blessing to all who knew her.

A celebration of Bilha’s life will take place at 12 pm on Thursday, August 29 at Brentwood United Methodist Church, Brentwood, TN. Her family will receive friends on Thursday, August 29 from 10 am to 12 pm at the church.

