OBITUARY: Andrew Preston ‘Andy’ Wolverton

On August 21, 2024 Andrew Preston “Andy” Wolverton entered into the eternal home of God’s kingdom that he dreamed of and preached about his entire life. Andy was 55 years old.

Andy was born on September 23, 1968 in Nashville to Jerry C. and Janis F. Wolverton.

He lived most of his life in Nashville and graduated from Donelson Christian Academy in 1986. He received his Bachelor’s degree from Samford University where he majored in Theology. He then earned his Masters in Divinity from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. Andy married Andrea Carter, with whom he had two children he so adored, Grace Gross and Jonathan Wolverton.

Andy’s life was dedicated to serving his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. His unwavering faith was evident to everyone who knew him. Throughout his career, Andy devoted himself to ministry, teaching, and spreading the gospel. He particularly cherished his role as Associate Pastor at Walker Baptist Church in Franklin, TN, where he was deeply loved by his church family.

His was a true, genuine love that was palpable to everyone he came into contact with. Andy poured his heart into sharing the gospel with those who had not heard of Jesus, and he is likely getting to meet some of the people in heaven who are there because of his witness to them.

Andy also had a profound love for his family, and he maintained a truly special bond with his parents whom he cared for devotedly over many years. They taught him to live his life seeking God’s will and trusting Him at every turn. He would often end conversations with family by saying he was praying for them, and boy did he believe in the power of prayer!

It is comforting to know that now Andy can see with his own eyes what he believed in his entire life.

Andy is preceded in death by his mother Janis Wolverton and his grandparents Andy and Ruby Wolverton and TP and Grace Merryman.

He is survived by his father Jerry Wolverton, children Grace Gross (Jacob) and Jonathan Wolverton, his sister Tina Robison (Robbie), and his brother Jay Wolverton (Ann) and the many nieces and nephews who loved him for his gentle spirit, his genuine love for them, and his dry sense of humor.

Family and friends are invited to join us for a visitation that will take place from 5:00 -7:00 PM on Monday, August 26th at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service. The service will be held on Tuesday, August 27th at 1:00 PM in the main chapel. The address of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home is 3009 Columbia Ave, Franklin, TN 37064. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Pallbearers will be Andrew Wolverton, Michael Robison, Brian Robison, Justin Robison, Kevin Robison, and Jacob Gross.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Walker Memorial Baptist Church or the Samaritan’s Purse.

